A Sheffield teacher says she will “miss the smiles of her students the most” now she is retiring after 44 years.

Testimonials have poured in for Tapton School’s Viv Bates, described as “the best teacher ever” and “a font of dedication, wisdom and humour”, who is saying goodbye to the job she loves after four decades.

Science teacher at Tapton School Viv Bates, who has taught over 10,000 students in her career, is retiring after 44 years. | Dean Atkins

The 67-year-old science wiz has seen over 10,000 students pass through her classrooms, and in these last years has found herself “teaching the children of former students”.

“My oldest student would now be 61,” Viv told The Star with a laugh.

“What’s changed in the past 30 years is we didn’t have computers, or even calculators,” she added. “But what’s stayed the same is the science, and that’s the wonder I’ve found in teaching.

“I’ve always thought, if I’m having a fun and enjoyable lesson, then so are my students.

Viv Bates pictured at the TES awards where Tapton School won STEM Team of the Year 2019. | Tapton School

“I’m going to miss the feedback you get from your pupils, when they say ‘thank you Miss, I get it now’ and you see a smile. It makes you feel like you’ve done a really good job. I will miss that the most.”

Viv, originally from Liverpool, took up teaching after studying biochemistry at the University of Sheffield. She started in 1980 in Earl Marshall School (Now Fir Vale School) which she says taught her “everything I needed”, before a stint at Yewlands Academy and finally Tapton School, where she has taught science for 35 years.

Viv said: “My favourite lesson each year was always burning magnesium in a bunsen burner. You just watch the students’ faces light up.

“To me, teaching is about always being true to yourself and having your own integrity. Be humble and don’t think you’re better than the job.”

Viv Bates and her department pictured at the TES awards where Tapton School won STEM Team of the Year 2019. | Tapton School

Viv says she is now looking forward to spending long trips with family in Liverpool and Wales, and has no burning ambition but to enjoy having time off.

Viv said: “I’m excited, is the best word. You do have to say bye to everyone, which is a touch of sadness and I will miss being part of a team. Everyone at Tapton is passionate about their subjects and their students.

“But I’m excited to see what the next 30 years holds for me.”

Ahead of Viv’s leaver’s assembly at Tapton on December 20, testimonials have poured in to The Star from all walks of life - from colleagues and former students, to directors and even Lord Jim O’Neill.

“She was one of the best teachers I ever had, and made chemistry fun and engaging. She's the reason I became a Chemical Engineer,” wrote Pete Snowden, from her class of 2013.

“10 years on, I still remember what a fab teacher you were. Thank you so much!”

“Forty-five years is a mighty shift Viv,” wrote Tapton’s former head of geography Bob Kerr. “There are thousands of youngsters and colleagues who have benefited from your dedication, wisdom and sense of humour over your career. I don’t know about a medal, I think you deserve a statue! I hope you have a long and happy retirement.”

“Having had the huge privilege of working with Viv when I ran the Institute for Research in Schools, I can say from visiting hundreds of schools across the country that Viv led the best science department I saw,” wrote Becky Parker MBE, director of Project Earth.

“She is truly a leader with commitment to what’s important in science education - the love and enjoyment of science.”

"I've never been taught by Viv, but I must be in the minority of human beings,” said Lord Jim O’Neill. “What a service to Sheffield's young people, a true Northern Powerhouse. Many congratulations, Viv.”