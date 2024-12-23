Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a year it has been for politics. A general election changed the make-up of both Sheffield and South Yorkshire representatives for another four years.

It was very exciting for our region - with three South Yorkshire MPs handed Secretary of State positions by the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, in his first cabinet (though only two remain as we reach the end of the year).

But how would Sheffield’s MPs rate 2024? We asked all six to send us a few paragraphs looking back on the past year and looking forward to 2025 - we had responses from four.

See what they had to say about the last 12 months below.

Olivia Blake MP (Sheffield Hallam)

“Thank you to the residents of Sheffield Hallam for re-electing me. It is a privilege to represent you in Parliament, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

“As 2024 draws to a close, it has been a busy and productive time in Parliament. I have had the opportunity of serving on the Great British Energy Bill Committee, scrutinising the Bill line by line and hearing from experts across the energy and climate sectors. Great British Energy will boost investment in renewable projects like offshore wind, help the UK become energy independent, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. I am proud to have played a part as the Bill moves to the House of Lords.

Olivia Blake was re-elected as MP for Sheffield Hallam in July. | House of Commons

“I am also pleased to have been elected to the Environmental Audit Committee, ensuring the government delivers on its environmental and sustainability targets. This work is crucial as we strive to meet our climate commitments.

“Closer to home, I remain dedicated to supporting children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on SEND. I am committed to ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive.

“Finally, I know buses remain a key concern for residents. With the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority bus consultation drawing to a close, I am hopeful that 2025 will see progress in bringing our buses back into public control.

Labour MPs Louise Haigh, Olivia Blake, Abtisam Mohamed, and Marie Tidball (all front) after the results of the General Election in July 2024. | Polly Rippon

“Wishing all residents a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

Abtisam Mohamed MP (Sheffield Central)

“2024 has been a bit of a whirlwind, if I’m honest! On 4th July, I became the first MP of Yemeni origin to be elected to the House of Commons. After leaving school with four GCSEs, I never thought something like that would be possible.

Abtisam Mohamed became the first MP of Yemeni origin in July 2024 when she was elected MP for Sheffield Central. | House of Commons

“Winning the election was the culmination of years of serving my local community and it is an incredible privilege to be the MP for my city. It was a special moment to be able to thank everyone involved in that campaign particularly my family and my predecessor Paul Blomfield.

“In Parliament, it was a great honour to be elected to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, where I’m working on international law, human rights, and climate change.

“I’m committed to always being a strong voice for my constituents and to champion the issues they care about. I’ve become a member of various All-Party Parliamentary Groups including on Palestine, Students, Universities, and Ending Homelessness.

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed on the night of the 2024 general election. | LDRS

“I have met with ministers on community energy, education, health to name a few and my campaigning with ministers on legal aid led to the first increase in civil legal aid funding in almost 30 years. I have also intervened for leaseholders, small businesses and on the Renters’ Rights Bill for private renters especially student renters. There have also been changes to Broomhill car park payment system following my campaigning alongside many others.

“My priorities in 2025 are clear. I want to see safer and healthier communities, the best start for children and young people, affordable and safe housing, better transport, action on the climate crisis, stronger animal welfare, and a humane and compassionate immigration system.”

Dr Marie Tidball MP (Penistone & Stocksbridge)

Dr Marie Tidball has hit the ground running in Parliament after being elected for the first time in July 2024. | House of Commons

“My highlight of 2024 has definitely been becoming the first MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge to have grown up here to be elected in 100 years!

“It was a privilege to make my maiden speech in Parliament, celebrating amazing local people and thanking our communities that nurtured me growing up.

“I’ve loved visiting schools, businesses, and attractions across our constituency. I particularly enjoyed welcoming pupils from my old school, St John’s Primary School, and have invited all 39 schools from our constituency to visit me in Parliament.

New Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Marie Tidball, at the general election count in Sheffield. | Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“It has been so rewarding to directly support constituents with a range of casework issues, including Northern Powergrid connection issues in Oughtibridge, rehousing somebody who was homeless, and increasing access to claimable benefits to improve people’s circumstances.

“I have become Co-Chair of the Stocksbridge Towns Fund, have been elected to the Education Select Committee, and appointed Chair of the APPG on Autism – both particularly important to me as SEND is one of my top priorities. I have also sat on the Employment Rights Bill Committee, and worked with Olivia Blake MP to establish and Co-Chair the first ever Disability Parliamentary Labour Party.

“I’ve also been fighting for the issues that matter in our communities, including Stocksbridge Speciality Steels, improving rural bus services, and tackling car and vehicle theft – meeting the relevant Ministers and raising questions. It was fantastic the Budget confirmed that our Penistone line will be upgraded. It’s also been an honour to champion Claire Throssell’s campaign to improve protections for children in family courts.

“One of the most fulfilling moments in Parliament so far has been voting to end the injustice of the Mineworkers Pension Scheme, boosting pensions for over 600 former mineworkers locally.

“I am always on your side, and I am looking forward to working hard in 2025 for Penistone and Stocksbridge!”

Gill Furniss MP (Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough)

“What a year 2024 has been. In July, I was honoured to once again be elected as the Member of Parliament for my home of Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough. It is an immense privilege to represent the area I have lived in all my life, and I am so pleased to be returned to Parliament alongside a Labour Government with a steadfast focus on improving the lives of people in areas like ours.

“A particular highlight this year was the summer Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris. It was so inspiring to see Team GB athletes competing on the world stage – including our very own Yasmin Harper who trains at Sheffield Diving Club and brought home bronze in synchronised diving.

“I know that for many people, this will have been a very difficult year. The cost of living crisis has left families unable to afford the basic essentials, making incredibly difficult sacrifices just to make ends meet. I hope that we have now turned a corner and 2025 will be a year where living standards improve, because everybody deserves a roof over their head and food on their table. And during the festive season, we all take a moment to think about those around the world less fortunate than ourselves, suffering due to circumstances far beyond their control.

“I believe we have a lot to look forward to in 2025, with a Government that truly cares about raising living standards and rebuilding Britain. I look forward to continuing to stand up for Sheffield so that we finally get our fair share.”