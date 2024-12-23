Everything known about Sheffield's 2024 Xmas & New Year bin collections - & how much extra waste you can leave

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 08:32 GMT
Here is everything you need to know about the changes to Sheffield bin collections over the festive period.

Sheffield City Council and Veolia are advising residents that bin collection days will change for some households over the festive period.

Residents whose bin collection day is normally on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday will be affected, with no collections taking place on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Wednesday collections:

Residents whose normal collection day is Wednesday, January 1, 2024, will now have a collection on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Thursday collections:

Residents whose normal collection day is Thursday, December 26, 2024, will now have a collection on Friday, December 27, 2024.

Residents whose normal collection day is Thursday, January 2, 2025 will now have a collection on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Friday collections:

Residents whose normal collection day is Friday, December 27, 2024, will now have a collection on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Residents whose normal collection day is Friday, January 3, 2025 will now have a collection on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Residents experiencing these changes have had a bin tag detailing the altered collection dates attached to their bins.

All other recycling and waste collections will take place as normal. Residents can check their collection dates at www.sheffield.gov.uk/waste. All bins must be placed out by 7am on collection day with the lid closed.

Extra Recycling and Waste:

Between December 27, 2024 and January 23, 2025, residents can place extra recycling and waste next to their bins:

  • Extra tins, cans and plastic bottles tied in a carrier bag can be placed next to your brown bin.
  • Glass bottles or jars must be placed inside brown bins, otherwise the extra recycling will not be collected.Up to two bags of extra general waste, tied and placed neatly next to the black bin will also be collected.
  • Small bundles of additional paper and cardboard can be placed next to the blue bin for collection all year round - it just needs to be neatly bundled and no larger than the bin.
  • Extra waste, paper, card, glass, cans and plastics, as well as other recyclable household items can be taken to to one of the five Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC).

*HWRCs will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and will close at 2.30pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Christmas Tree Recycling:

Residents can recycle their real Christmas trees after the festive season through the Bluebell Wood Charity Collection Service.

By booking a collection online, trees will be taken away and recycled in January, with the collection fee going directly to support Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

All trees will be recycled or repurposed, with some being donated to local forest schools in Doncaster and surrounding areas. For more information and to book online, visit: www.bluebellwood.org/Event/recycle-your-christmas-tree-25

You can also dispose of your real Christmas tree by booking a bulky waste collection for a fee.

You can also dispose of your real Christmas tree for free at any of the councils five HWRCs.

For up-to-date information and service alerts about waste and recycling collections, visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/waste or follow @Recycle4Shef on X (formerly Twitter).

