Sunny Meadows: Sheffield nursery where children are 'remarkably happy' rated Outstanding for 10 years running
Sunny Meadows, in Handsworth Road, has held the spotless grade for three consecutive visits since 2013.
Now, the rating has been cemented in its latest report published on November 29, which praised the Handsworth nursery as a place where “children are remarkably excited and happy”.
Inspectors wrote: “Children show kindness, politeness and respect towards each other. They learn to share and take turns willingly.
“Staff give children a warm welcome that helps babies and children to settle quickly into their play. They know the children well and show great affection and a caring approach. Children spontaneously throw their arms around staff with delight to see them.
“Parents highly value the care shown by staff... Parents comment that communication from staff is extensive. They feel very involved in their children's achievements.”
The faultless report also praised how children were encouraged to read and think about their safety, and the “rapid progress” made by little ones, and it called the support available for children with SEND a “real strength.”
Manager Natasha Coupland said the team now had “even more to celebrate” at their upcoming Christmas do.
She said: “I was over the moon. It’s a fantastic result, and me and our other manager, Kay Smith, are really proud of all the staff team.
“I don’t think we do anything special, it’s just what we do every day. But our main attribute is out relationship with our families. We involve them in all decisions and ask them for ideas. At the end of the day that’s what we’re here for.
“We have our staff do to celebrate, and I’m sure we’ll go extra crazy at the Christmas party in the nursery this year - we’re even getting a visit from Santa this year.”