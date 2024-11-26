A Sheffield nursery closed its doors three days before an Ofsted report came out branding it ‘inadequate’ in all areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents at Hamilton House Nursery, Montgomery Road, Nether Edge, were given less than four weeks notice of the daycare facility closing, with a letter sent home on October 28 informing them its last day would be November 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton House Nursery on Montgomery Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, closed its doors on November 22, three days before the release of an Ofsted report branding it ‘inadequate in all areas.’ | Google Maps

On November 25, less than a week after its final day, the education watchdog published the results of an inspection carried out on October 24.

The letter advising of the nursery closure was sent to parents four days after the inspection.

“The overall quality of care and education for children has declined since the last inspection,” wrote inspectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children's welfare is not maintained and their learning needs are not met.

“Staff sometimes prioritise the routines of the nursery over the care and supervision of children. This is to the detriment of children's health and safety. For example, staff do not consistently ensure children are supervised while they are eating.

“Staff fail to recognise when children need support as they are too focused on the tasks that they are doing. This results in children being left to struggle to overcome obstacles in their play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery was rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas by Ofsted in July 2024, in a largely complimentary report but marred by criticisms that children were not taught independence and that SEND provision was not strong enough.

However, the latest report’s strongest criticisms are aimed at how few staff there are to support children as a whole, as well as gaps in their training over safeguarding.

Inspectors noted staff “show kindness and consideration” to children and “warmly greet them when they arrive,” while also addressing poor behaviour well when they see it and comforting upset babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, gaps in training and “ineffective deployment of staff” overall meant “children’s needs [are] not being met.”

The nursery closed its doors on November 22. A letter sent home to parents added that the setting has applied to relocate to a former dental surgery on Gifford Road, opposite the Madina Masjid Sheffield mosque, off London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter home reads: “Since opening our doors in 2002, we have truly enjoyed being part of this wonderful community. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of this chapter, as we have cherished the time spent with your children and families.

“We understand that this news comes with very short notice, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause for you and your family. Unfortunately, our hands are tied in this matter.”

The Star has contacted the nursery management for comment.