Hamilton House: Sheffield nursery closes doors three days before release of 'inadequate' Ofsted report
Parents at Hamilton House Nursery, Montgomery Road, Nether Edge, were given less than four weeks notice of the daycare facility closing, with a letter sent home on October 28 informing them its last day would be November 22.
On November 25, less than a week after its final day, the education watchdog published the results of an inspection carried out on October 24.
The letter advising of the nursery closure was sent to parents four days after the inspection.
“The overall quality of care and education for children has declined since the last inspection,” wrote inspectors.
“Children's welfare is not maintained and their learning needs are not met.
“Staff sometimes prioritise the routines of the nursery over the care and supervision of children. This is to the detriment of children's health and safety. For example, staff do not consistently ensure children are supervised while they are eating.
“Staff fail to recognise when children need support as they are too focused on the tasks that they are doing. This results in children being left to struggle to overcome obstacles in their play.”
The nursery was rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas by Ofsted in July 2024, in a largely complimentary report but marred by criticisms that children were not taught independence and that SEND provision was not strong enough.
However, the latest report’s strongest criticisms are aimed at how few staff there are to support children as a whole, as well as gaps in their training over safeguarding.
Inspectors noted staff “show kindness and consideration” to children and “warmly greet them when they arrive,” while also addressing poor behaviour well when they see it and comforting upset babies.
However, gaps in training and “ineffective deployment of staff” overall meant “children’s needs [are] not being met.”
The nursery closed its doors on November 22. A letter sent home to parents added that the setting has applied to relocate to a former dental surgery on Gifford Road, opposite the Madina Masjid Sheffield mosque, off London Road.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox
The letter home reads: “Since opening our doors in 2002, we have truly enjoyed being part of this wonderful community. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of this chapter, as we have cherished the time spent with your children and families.
“We understand that this news comes with very short notice, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause for you and your family. Unfortunately, our hands are tied in this matter.”
Planning permission to turn the nursery building into eight flats is set to expire in December 2024.
The Star has contacted the nursery management for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.