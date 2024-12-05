A Sheffield nursery where children are “caring and play well together” has been praised by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After nearly two decades being rated as ‘Good,’ Royd Nursery and Infants School has earned its stripes and is now graded ‘Outstanding’ by the education watchdog.

Pupils and staff at Royd Nursery & Infant School in Deepcar, Sheffield, are celebrating after earning an Outstanding rating from Ofsted. | Dean Atkins, National World

The “warm and welcoming” Deepcar daycare was showered with praise in all areas in a report published on November 21, with inspectors highlighting everything from pupils’ behaviour to the quality of education to how little ones thank each other with “non-verbal sign language, ensuring that learning environments remain calm and undisturbed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The glowing report reads: “Relationships across the school are warm and respectful, reflecting the school’s positive culture... Pupils achieve well at the school.

“Pupil behaviour is exemplary. Pupils show excellent manners. At breaktimes, pupils are caring and play well together.

“Adults engage children in meaningful conversations that extend children’s vocabulary. This deepens children’s understanding of the world.

“The school is committed to ensuring that all pupils and staff reach their full potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff were also lauded for improving attendance rates, which is otherwise a persistent problem in many Sheffield schools at inspection time.

Headteacher Louise Jones said: “We are all extremely proud of the findings in our recent Ofsted report. All the staff and governors work relentlessly to ensure we provide the best possible education for the children in our care. We have wonderful, delightful children that always try their best and have very supportive parents/carers.

“Having exemplary practice in many areas reflects the high aspirations we have as a team. I was pleased that the team recognised that the school is a welcoming and happy place with strong relationships.

“Moving forward we are committed to providing an excellent education for our children both academically and in terms of their own personal development.”