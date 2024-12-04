Waverley Junior Academy: £2m expansion to create six new classrooms at oversubscribed school
Waverley Junior Academy opened in September 2020 after a new housing development was built at the former Orgreave Colliery and Coking Works between Handsworth and Catcliffe.
Parents were left angry as demand for places left 27 youngsters without a school place in 2022, and another 40 last academic year.
Now, a £2m expansion led by O&P Construction is set to build six new classrooms.
It will also create two libraries, new restrooms, and a dedicated nursery with changing rooms and office space.
It will allow the academy to accommodate an additional 200 students in the coming years.
It is scheduled to be complete in July 2025.
O&P Construction claims it is also supporting local employment by contracting approximately £500,000 worth of work to local tradespeople.
In November 2024, students from Waverley Junior Academy’s School Council had the opportunity to tour the construction site to learn about features like bike shelters, extended car parking with electric vehicle charging stations, and new spaces for sports activities.
John Weldon, Site Manager at O&P Construction and a local who grew up in Orgreave, shared his enthusiasm: “It’s an honor to work on a project in my hometown and to see the future of this community growing. Through our work here, we’re not only building educational facilities but creating a foundation that will serve Waverley’s children and families for years to come.”
Rachel Bolton, Principle at Waverley Junior Academy adds: “We are looking forward to becoming a three-form entry academy and to welcoming lots of new pupils and families into our fantastic school.