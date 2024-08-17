Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield nursery where “significant weaknesses in staff's practice” are impacting children’s care, learning and safety has been rated ‘Inadequate’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Star Early Years Provision, operating out of All Saints Ecclesall Parish Halls, in Ringinglow Road, failed to impress inspectors during a visit in early July, earning it the lowest rating available from the watchdog.

Ofsted said that although children happily arrive at Star Early Years Provision, based at All Saints Ecclesall Parish Halls, in Ringinglow Road, the nursery quickly became 'chaotic' during busy times and inspectors found many practices unsafe. | Google Maps

Although children appeared happy arriving for their day, the report published on August 16 criticised aspects of care at the pre-school from safeguarding to lessons to staff training.

The report reads: “There are significant weaknesses in staff's practice that impact greatly on children's care, learning and development.

“Overall, staff do not have a secure knowledge of safeguarding. This impacts on their ability to maintain children's safety.”

The report was not without compliments, noting that “children arrive to the nursery happy and leave their parents with ease.”

But inspectors were particularly critical of how staff did not engage children during the day, and how scenes became “chaotic” during busier periods.

“When the number of children in the nursery is low, children enjoy participating in a range of activities that follow their interests,” the watchdog wrote.

“However, some staff have no awareness of how they can use the activities to enhance children's individual next steps in learning. Additionally, there is little interaction from some staff, and they sit idly by as children play.

“When the number of children in the nursery increases, play becomes chaotic. Children flit from one activity to another or they engage in rough and tumble play, which becomes unsafe. Noise levels rise.

“[Staff] do not model the behaviour they wish to see. Instead, staff raise their voice to be heard by the children.”

Activities for children were described as “not purposeful,” and it was found there was “no curriculum in place.” Inspectors found children “lose interest and stamp their feet” during activities while talking over one another.

Safety risks inspectors saw included a large rug that could trip little ones, children walking around with scissors, and unawareness of possible choking risks such as toddlers ‘walking around eating bananas.’

Staff’s actions towards children were also harshly criticised. The report reads: “Children put cups and their water bottles on their head at mealtimes. Cups are snatched out of children's hands by staff and placed on the table.

“Staff frustrations rise and this leads to inappropriate de-escalation techniques being used to return children to their seat at the table.”

A spokesperson for the nursery, Ms Tara Green Kissoondyal, told The Star witness statements were later taken from staff “that did not support the version of events stated by the inspector.”

Inspectors also noted the nursery had had a change of manager without Ofsted’s knowledge, but that she was “aware of what needs to be done to address weaknesses,” and also how they took “immediate action” when a member of staff used an unspecified “inappropriate de-escalation technique” to return a child to their seat.

Ofsted rated the nursery ‘Inadequate’ in all areas and ordered immediate changes. It will likely be reinspected within six months.

Speaking for Star Early Years Provision, Tara Green Kissoondyal said in a statement for The Star the nursery had difficulties on the day of the inspection with records stored off site, being unable to produce assessments from an online platform and feeling “uncomfortable” and “on the edge” during the unannounced inspection.

Ms. Kissoondyal said: “As a setting we have all been taken back by the outcome, as we wholeheartedly believe and know that as a setting we deserve a much higher grade.

“As a setting we were inspected within 7 months of opening, as opposed to the standard within 30 months of registration.

“We have since received a monitoring visit from Ofsted on Wednesday 31st July 2024, in which all aspects of the welfare requirements notice have been met.

“We remain immensely proud of our setting and are thankful that the relevant authorities can see the vast improvements from inspection day to current.

“We are keen to welcome our next inspection to showcase the fantastic setting we have and gain the grading we deserve.”