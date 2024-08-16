Walkley Cottage: End of an era as popular landlord leaves well known Sheffield pub
Landlord Matthew Begley is leaving his job as landlord of the Walkley Cottage after running it for four years, with some of the regulars saying he transformed it for the better.
Australian Matthew took over at the Bole Hill Road venue in December 2020, back in the days of Covid and lockdowns.
He steered it through those troubled times, but says he is having to leave because of large energy bills that he had received, following the energy price crisis last year.
He said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at the Walkley Cottage, and I think I’ve done a good job here. I’ve increased the takings, and made friends. It’s a community pub and people have been really appreciative.
“It’s been a special time, but we close down for the last time on Saturday night.”
“I will miss the customers.”
During Matthew’s time running the venue, a lot of organisations including a riding club and a BMX club have used the pub as one of their bases for events.
The venue has also raised money for local charities, with his popular Thursday night quiz night, and he says he is proud of what he achieved.
Matthew said there would be a new manager taking over, with Sophie Bailey, who also runs other well known pubs including the Closed Shop, in Crookes, and The Clubhouse, on London Road, running it after he leaves.
Matthew said he thought he was leaving the pub in a good place for her, and hoped she and her team would have a warm welcome at the venue.
Matthew is now set to take a job in North Derbyshire for a Bakewell based family run pub company.
Regulars have paid tribute to Matthew’s work at the pub on its social media pages.
One said: “Gutted - you guys turned The Cottage around and we will be forever in debt for the little haven at the end of the road that you created during Covid and took from strength to strength. Hope you are headed for even more well deserved success.”
Another added: “Genuinely gutted to see you and the team go, it won’t be the same without you. You changed The The Walkley Cottage for the better, great food and a great community pub.”
