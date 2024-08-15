Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision in Sheffield yesterday caused by a suspected medical episode.

Part ofStaniforth Road in Attercliffe was closed on Wednesday, August 14, following a road traffic collision that saw one vehicle on its roof.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 3.49pm on Wednesday, and closed the road between its junctions with Woodbourn Road and Ribston Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A black Seat Leon was involved in a collision with a stationary box van, a stationary red Mercedes GLA, and a pedestrian following a suspected medical episode. The Seat Leon had overturned and was pictured on its roof on the road.

An overturned black Seat Leon was pictured on Staniforth Road following a collision on Wednesday, August 14. | Sheffield Online

A force spokesperson added: “The ambulance service attended and the driver of the Seat and the pedestrian were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.”

Photos at the scene showed the road cordoned off with blue and white police tape, and a number of officers.

The road was closed for almost five hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. and re-opened at 8.41pm.