Staniforth Road, Attercliffe: ‘Medical episode’ saw driver crash into pedestrian and two vehicles in Sheffield
Part ofStaniforth Road in Attercliffe was closed on Wednesday, August 14, following a road traffic collision that saw one vehicle on its roof.
South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 3.49pm on Wednesday, and closed the road between its junctions with Woodbourn Road and Ribston Road.
A black Seat Leon was involved in a collision with a stationary box van, a stationary red Mercedes GLA, and a pedestrian following a suspected medical episode. The Seat Leon had overturned and was pictured on its roof on the road.
A force spokesperson added: “The ambulance service attended and the driver of the Seat and the pedestrian were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.”
Photos at the scene showed the road cordoned off with blue and white police tape, and a number of officers.
The road was closed for almost five hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. and re-opened at 8.41pm.