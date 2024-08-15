Students on A-Level results day don’t really ‘open their envelopes’ anymore - instead, they get a text or email at 8am telling them if they got into their university or not.

It’s still heartening to see so many pupils head to their old schools to get their grades on paper, see some old friends and say goodbye to their teachers.

There will be a lot to smile about for A-Level results day 2024 today (August 15), with national reports suggesting the proportion of top grades is up on last year, and remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Here is a gallery of photos from across Sheffield today as students pick up their A-Level results before they head out to celebrate.

They include pictures from Tapton School, where a brilliant 64 per cent of all grades came in at A*-B, and at six pupils were offered a place at Oxbridge.

Silverdale Sixth Form is also celebrating with a 99.7 per cent pass rate with 83.3% of results achieving grades between A*- C.

Imogen Wright at Tapton School Congratulations to Imogen Wright (right) who was offered a place at Lancaster University for her results of BBC in Maths, Geography and Eng Lit, but is first taking a degree apprenticeship in environmental science in Somerset.

Lauren and Naige Friends Lauren West and Naige Lu at Tapton School, who both earned an outstanding A*AA including in Biology and Chemistry.

Mia and Estelle Friends Mia Blanks and Estelle Aderwold both earned an A*AA. Mia is hearing to Edinburgh to study English Literature and Estelle is going on to Nottingham.