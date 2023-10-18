"We are so proud of the new report. This is such a great achievement, we are all delighted with the result."

A Sheffield nursery that endured two bottom-grade Ofsted reports and fought back with "hard work, passion and dedication" is now rated 'good' again.

Sheffield Woodland Kindergarten – located behind the Frances Newton pub on Clarkehouse Road in Broomhall - admits it had a "challenging" year in the wake of two scathing 'inadequate' verdicts by the education watchdog in 2022, where inspectors came down on seemingly every aspect of the daycare.

Sheffield Woodland Kindergarten, in Broomhall, has climbed out of an "inadequate" rating it was handed in 2022 and is now "Good" again in all areas.

Now, after over 18 months of "dedicated" work, staff are celebrating after a new report has upgraded the nursery back up to 'good' again, while praising it as a "friendly," "nurturing" and "a wonderful environment where children can thrive."

It's a far cry from the two scathing reports it received in early 2022, which criticised seemingly every aspect of the nursery.

In stark contrast, the newest report reads: "Children and babies are warmly welcomed by a friendly and nurturing staff team... Children benefit from a much-improved curriculum that gives children the skills and knowledge for their future learning.

"Children freely explore their natural environment, gaining confidence as they climb trees and transport logs and branches... Children make good progress in their learning, including children with special educational needs and/or disabilities."

And, where previous reports called the key-person system "not effective", the new report reads: "The manager has inspired staff to work as a team... staff support children to understand their emotions exceptionally well... Staff provide stimulating activities and experiences in the outdoor environment."

Woodland Kindergarten is now rated 'good' in all areas, restoring it to the grade it had in 2019 and making the past two years a blot on its record.

Owner Dami Kendrick told The Star staff were "delighted" with the result after what had been "a difficult 18 months for us", and said the slip-ups of 2022 were the down to post-Covid stresses.

She said: "Firstly, we are so proud of the new report. We feel the comments fairly reflect us as a setting and this feels such a great achievement.

"The team have also benefitted from having a new manager and deputy manager and it was their hard work, dedication, passion and enthusiasm for the job that gained us a good rating on the day of the Ofsted inspection.

"The team are fantastic and I'm so proud of them all."