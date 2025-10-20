A residents’ association has demanded action to curb late night student “mayhem” in Sheffield city centre on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Peter Sephton said on Wednesday nights up to 100 drunk students returning from pubs and clubs regularly congregate in the street to “drink, fool around, urinate, vomit, smash bottles and make huge amounts of noise.”

He added: “Our residents' association receives more complaints about people having their sleep disturbed by this behaviour than any other single issue.

Groups of up to 100 students gather and cause 'mayhem' after leaving pubs and clubs, a residents' group says. | ChangingSheff

“Some of the affected residents are working for the NHS as doctors and nurses and have to be on early shifts the next day.”

ChangingSheff represents 27,000 city centre residents.

Mr Sephton said he supported a city council drive for an extra 35,000 residents to add ‘vitality’ to the city centre.

Sheffield students congregate to “drink, fool around, urinate, vomit, smash bottles and make huge amounts of noise," it is claimed. | ChangingSheff

But there had to be a “fair balance” between the night-time economy and residents, he said.

He added: “The biggest problem is noise pollution and anti-social behaviour caused by excesses in the night-time economy, which is a deterrent to the principle of city centre living.”

He also condemned a government proposal to relax rules to allow licensed premises to stay open later.

In a joint statement the universities of Sheffield and Hallam said they were “committed to being good neighbours.”

And they promoted respectful and responsible behaviour, they added.

The statement reads: “We regularly communicate with students about their responsibilities as members of the wider Sheffield community and the standards we expect when they represent our institutions.

“While the universities do not have the same powers as the police or local authorities, we take all reports shared with us seriously and will follow up where students are identified."

VK Vodka is popular with students heading home, ChangingSheff says. | changingsheff

Sheffield City Council said it was aware of the concerns raised by ChangingSheff.

It is reviewing its statement of licensing policy, which sets out how they deliver licensing responsibilities.

The review has included consultation with stakeholders, including ChangingSheff, whose feedback has been considered in shaping the draft policy, the council added.

The draft will be discussed at the council's Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee in November.

A council spokesperson said: “Residents and responsible authorities can apply to review a premises licence where there is evidence of persistent breaches of licensing objectives.

“We encourage early engagement with premises and relevant authorities before formal action is taken.

“In April 2025, a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was introduced in the city centre, giving enforcement agencies additional powers to tackle behaviour that negatively impacts quality of life. This order will remain in place for three years unless amended or withdrawn.

“The council operates a dedicated night-time enforcement service to address persistent noise and licensing issues.

“This team works proactively across the city and in partnership with neighbouring authorities to uphold licensing objectives and support a safe and balanced night-time economy.”