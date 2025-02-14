Sheffield city centre is suffering an “epidemic” of overflowing dumpsters which is deterring visitors and attracting rats, it is claimed.

Businesses that leave wheeled bins on pavements and streets causing environmental problems and obstructions, says Peter Sephton of city centre residents’ group ChangingSheff.

The longstanding problem has reached a “highpoint” and Sheffield City Council must take action, he added.

He said: “You only have to walk round the city centre to see them, it’s an epidemic. They are left out all the time and when they are full people throw litter on top or nearby and it accumulates.

“They attract rats and can be an obstruction, especially for people with a visual impairment. This is not helpful when the council wants more people living in the city centre.”

Sheffield has 27,000 residents inside the inner ring road. The city council wants 35,000 by 2030 to bring “vitality” back to the city centre.

Mr Sephton said a simple solution would be for bins to have a big label with the name of the user and a contact number so members of the public could intervene. Failure to display contact details could lead to the bin being confiscated, he suggested.

He added: “The city council said it is dealing with it but it seems to cut across many different apartments. Putting a label on the bin so citizens could make the call would save them time and money.”

Coun Joe Otten, chair of waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said they had set up a special group to tackle the “complex issue.”

He did not comment on Mr Sephton’s label idea.

He added: “We want to support businesses as much as we can so that the city centre always looks inviting, clean and tidy.

“We recognise too that it’s a complex issue, so we’ve set up a project group to find solutions that work for everyone. This will bring together teams such as licensing, planning, environmental services, Amey and commercial bin providers.

“We will continue to work with city centre businesses and if business owners or residents would like to get in touch with their thoughts and views on this work, they can email [email protected]

“We have been working with businesses advising them of the regulations that they need to follow and how we can help. We’re aware that the main issue relates to commercial bins on highways that should be stored on commercial premises, but some businesses have difficulties storing these bins.”

In Sheffield, the city council and private contractor Amey are responsible for keeping the streets clean, he added. Council contractor Veolia, and several other waste removal companies, empty residential and commercial bins in the city centre.