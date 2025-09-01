The city council should “ignite the night” by supporting businesses and residents to get out and “fuel Sheffield’s night time economy,” says a leading Liberal Democrats councillor.

Sheffield Liberal Democrats are calling for the establishment of a ‘Nighttime Advisory Group’ to advise and advocate for hospitality venues across the city.

Sheffield’s Liberal Democrats is calling on the council to help residents and businesses make the most of the city’s night time economy with support for public transport and women & girls’ safety.

It comes as the Night Time Industries Association has revealed that more than one in four late-night venues across Britain have closed since March 2020.

The Lib Dems claim public transport provision in Sheffield drops by 60 per cent at night compared to during the day, which it calls the “second-largest reduction among core cities”.

They now plan on proposing a motion for better late night bus provision across Sheffield and better conditions for late-night music revellers, including the creation of a Women’s Safety Charter to keep women and girls safe at night.

People out enjoying Sheffield's nightlife on West Street.

Rob Reiss, councillor for East Ecclesfield ward who will be proposing the motion, said: “Rachel Reeves has hiked Employers National Insurance Contributions which has been a blow to late-night venues struggling to recover from the pandemic. In Sheffield, the lack of late-night buses is yet another obstacle.

“Labour nationally and locally are turning down the volume on a sector that boosts the economy, supports tens of thousands of jobs, and brings people together to enjoy themselves.”

Barbara Masters, councillor for Ecclesall ward, said: “Music has the power to bring communities together and we are fortunate in Sheffield to have such a rich and varied musical history. We want it to have a future as well.

“There are volunteer groups and hospitality venues who do so much work to promote music events and job opportunities across Sheffield. We as Liberal Democrats want to do all we can to support these organisations.”

In contrast, in November 2024, Sheffield city centre residents’ group ChangingSheff called on the city council to keep the night time economy in a defined area of just four major streets so they could get a good night's sleep.

Chairman Peter Sephton said late night revelry should be restricted to West Street, Carver Street, Division Street and Barker’s Pool.

Sheffield Council has been contacted for a statement.