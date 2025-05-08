Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Suggestions for a historic Sheffield university campus set to fall empty have been pouring in - including turning it into a retirement village, conference centre or convalescent hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Hallam University plans to “move away” from Collegiate Campus after new £140m buildings on Howard Street open this year, although no timescales have been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also says it is investing in the College of Health, Wellbeing and Lifesciences on Collegiate Crescent.

But readers have their own ideas about what the site should be. Collegiate Campus has seven listed buildings and new buildings between Broomgrove Road and Collegiate Crescent and three buildings on Broomhall Road.

Sheffield Hallam University plans to move away from Collegiate Campus, which is home to seven listed buildings. | NW/Google

Business owner Ian Proctor said: “I always thought it would make a great retirement village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attercliffe property business owner David Slater said: “Sheffield needs some unaffordable housing. Sheffield’s west side should be on a par with the best bits of Cheshire. Students should all be in the city centre and east end to fire up regeneration.

“The west side will become a sought-after area for families. It’s a win for all concerned, except maybe some politicians!”

On The Star’s Facebook page, Lynda Whiteley said it would make an ideal convalescent home so patients in hospital weren't bed blocking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Hallam University's Main Building on Collegiate Crescent is one of seven listed buildings on Collegiate Campus. | NW

She added: “We had a few of them back in the day when patients were out of danger but not fit enough to return home.”

Katie Marsden said: “It would be good use for a conference centre or even sheltered accommodation with flats.”

Bruce Sachs is against the move to Howard Street.

He said: “Collegiate Campus is the jewel in the crown of SHU’s estate holdings. This intention to centralise everything in an already overcrowded city centre campus is insane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they only recently and unnecessarily built big ugly city centre buildings that they want to fill in the face of dramatically reduced enrolments.”

The Southborne and Whitehouse buildings on Clarkehouse Road are part of Sheffield Hallam University's Collegiate Campus. | Google

Dr Graham Royle, chairman of GRI Group, supports the move.

He said: “This multi-year £140m investment by Hallam University is fantastic news and will both bring new vibrancy into the city centre via the main campus, and will free up the Collegiate Campus buildings in the suburbs for redevelopment.”

Angela Greenwood agreed: “Makes sense to consolidate their buildings into one big main campus in town. They sold off Psalter Lane a few years ago. Ecclesall Road would change drastically though with no students during the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Baxendale supplied some history.

He said: “The Main Building, built 1835 in early Gothic revival style, was originally Sheffield Collegiate School, later Royal Grammar School, a private boys’ secondary school which merged with Wesley College in 1905 to form King Edward’s.

“The site then became a teacher training college with the addition of the big Collegiate Hall building on Ecclesall Road, which was used as a military hospital during World War I. The college merged with Sheffield Polytechnic in the 1970s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £140m City Campus development features three new buildings around Howard Street set to open this year. It will see students and staff relocated from Collegiate Campus. | NW

In December, university chiefs said they were facing financial challenges and taking steps to reduce costs and increase income.

The 2024/25 budget required savings of more than £40m - some 12 per cent of our £330m turnover - “and we will need to reduce costs further in future years,” they said.

During 2024, about 500 people left through voluntary severance, more than 10 per cent of the workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The December statement added: “In September, we welcomed nearly 28,000 new and returning students to Sheffield Hallam for the 2024/25 academic year. This demonstrates that Sheffield Hallam continues to be one of the largest and most popular universities in the country.”