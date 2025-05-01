Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uncertainty surrounds the future of a historic Sheffield university campus with seven listed buildings after staff and students are relocated.

Sheffield Hallam University is moving people out of Collegiate Crescent when its flagship £140m development at City Campus opens this year.

The move will “significantly increase” the number of students based around Howard Street, the university says.

Sheffield Hallam University's Main Building on Collegiate Crescent is one of seven listed buildings on Collegiate Campus. | NW

It says it is also investing in the College of Health, Wellbeing and Lifesciences on Collegiate Crescent.

But ultimately it will “move away” Collegiate Campus, a spokesperson said.

There are “no exact timescales” and it will maintain any buildings left empty by the move, they added.

Collegiate Campus includes the imposing Collegiate Hall, which fronts on to Ecclesall Road. | Google

The campus has seven listed buildings including the imposing Collegiate Hall, which fronts on to Ecclesall Road, the castellated Main Building on Collegiate Crescent and numbers 32, 34, 36, 38 and 40 - large Victorian and Edwardian villas set back from the road and surrounded by green space.

The campus also includes new buildings such as Collegiate Library Saunders and Hallam Active gym on Broomgrove Road, Sheffield Hallam University nursery, the Mary Badland Lecture Theatre, the Southbourne and Whitehouse buildings which front on to Clarkehouse Road and the Robert Winston Building on Broomhall Road.

Collegiate Campus includes some new buildings such as the Saunders Library on Collegiate Crescent. | NW

A spokesperson said: “We are consolidating our operations at Collegiate Campus as some of our staff and students will soon move into our flagship new Howard Street development.

“At the same time, we are investing in specific areas of Collegiate Campus so we can continue to provide high quality facilities for students and staff from our College of Health, Wellbeing and Lifesciences, which remains based there.”

The £140m City Campus development features three new buildings and will include new homes for Sheffield Business School, the Institute of Law and Justice, Institute of Social Sciences and the Architecture subject group from the Institute of Creative Industries.

The £140m City Campus development features three new buildings around Howard Street set to open this year. It will see students and staff relocated from Collegiate Campus. | NW

In March, a spokesperson told The Star they would “deliver a modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable addition to our campus, providing outstanding facilities for our students and staff.

“It will also deliver significant regeneration of a key gateway to the city centre and provide a new public green space for local people.”