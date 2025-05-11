More than 5,400 parents were fined for taking their children out of school during term time in the last school year in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures have revealed how Sheffield City Council dealt out 5,441 penalty notices to parents who took their children on unauthorised leave in 2023-24.

The number of school absences for unauthorised holidays in Sheffield decreased slightly - but the income Sheffield City Council makes from penalties has dramatically increased under new rules. | PA

And while this is is a decrease on the previous year, when there were 5,709 such fines, the penalties for taking children out of school for term-time holidays is harsher than ever, cost Sheffield families more than £371,760.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures show how the income made by Sheffield City Council from term-time holiday FPNs has sharply increased:

2022:

Number of fines - 4,202

Total income from fines - £235,860

2023:

Number of fines - 5,709

Total SCC income from fines - £298,060

2024:

Number of fines - 5,441

Total SCC income from fines - £371,760

It comes following the introduction of a new system in England and Wales, where councils must issue fines in certain cases of unauthorised absence, such as a family holiday not agreed with the school, or when attendance remains low even after a formal warning. The policy is set nationally by the Department for Education but is administered locally by each council.

Meanwhile, comparison website Confused.com has published a ‘school absences fine calculator’ they say indicates how much parents and guardians could end up paying for taking their kids out of school based on their local council.

Incredibly, it suggests that parents or guardians who’ve flout the rules and take their children out of school for a holiday have in recent years saved £567 on average, compared to school holiday prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comparison site also claims in a survey of 1,100 parents, 38 per cent said they had had an unauthorised absence for taking their children away outside of school holidays.

As of August 2024, parents who take their children out of school during term time without authorisation can face fines of up to £160. But the rules vary across the UK. In England, the fine is £80 if paid within 21 days, rising to £160 if paid within 28 days.

In January 2025, Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "School leaders take no pleasure in parents being fined, but must have clear, consistent policies in place that emphasise the importance of attendance."

He added: "We can understand why some parents want to take holidays at other times of year as this may be the only way it is affordable, even with the threat of a fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we must do something to reverse the trend of a growing number of pupils missing out on a week or more of school."

He said missing school is "damaging to their education", as well as disruptive for classes and teachers, and warned it is difficult to solve the problem without the Government restricting travel firms raising their prices during school holidays.