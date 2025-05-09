Listed at just £150,000, this Greenland Drive home is a must-see for any die-hard Sheffield United supporter. Beyond its spacious lounge, modern bathroom and pristine garden, it also boasts a quirky twist—it’s absolutely packed with Blades memorabilia.

From framed shirts and matchday programmes to a dedicated fan cave in the garden summer house, the home has become a shrine to Bramall Lane. The décor pays homage to the club at every turn, giving it a character you won’t find anywhere else on the market.

Inside, the house features a roomy kitchen/diner, three generously sized bedrooms, a ground floor WC, and a well-maintained garden ideal for entertaining.

There's also gas central heating, double glazing, and a walk-in storage space. All in all, it’s perfect for families, first-time buyers, or anyone who lives and breathes Sheffield United.

Located just under a mile from Darnall Station and close to local schools and amenities, the home is freehold and available to view on Tuesday 29th from 3:30–5:30pm, through Yopa.

With football passion stitched into its walls, it’s little wonder this home has caught the eye of thousands online.