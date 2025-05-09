Listed at just £150,000, this Greenland Drive home is a must-see for any die-hard Sheffield United supporter. Beyond its spacious lounge, modern bathroom and pristine garden, it also boasts a quirky twist—it’s absolutely packed with Blades memorabilia.
From framed shirts and matchday programmes to a dedicated fan cave in the garden summer house, the home has become a shrine to Bramall Lane. The décor pays homage to the club at every turn, giving it a character you won’t find anywhere else on the market.
Inside, the house features a roomy kitchen/diner, three generously sized bedrooms, a ground floor WC, and a well-maintained garden ideal for entertaining.
There's also gas central heating, double glazing, and a walk-in storage space. All in all, it’s perfect for families, first-time buyers, or anyone who lives and breathes Sheffield United.
Located just under a mile from Darnall Station and close to local schools and amenities, the home is freehold and available to view on Tuesday 29th from 3:30–5:30pm, through Yopa.
With football passion stitched into its walls, it’s little wonder this home has caught the eye of thousands online.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.