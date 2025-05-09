Sheffield Blitz secrets uncovered after 15 years of research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Like many of her generation, Dorothy Glover never spoke about her experiences during the war.

But the chance discovery of an unpublished memoir following her death in 2009, at the age of 93, triggered a chain reaction that culminated in her grandson, Neil Anderson, dedicating 15 years of his life to uncovering what actually happened in Sheffield 85 years ago.

Now, after a decade and a half of painstaking research, Neil’s work has resulted in the launch of ‘Sheffield Blitz – The Definitive Collection’ — a groundbreaking four-book set that reveals the untold war secrets Sheffield families believed had gone to the grave.

"I started this journey with one question: What really happened to my family during the Sheffield Blitz?" said Anderson. "Like so many people, my grandparents lived through the bombings but never spoke about them. I had to find the answers for myself — and for everyone else still wondering."

Dorothy Glover (right) on her wedding day on Christmas Eve, 1938.

The Sheffield Blitz wasn’t just two nights of bombing in December 1940 — it was the devastating culmination of years of fear, resilience, and survival. Anderson’s research included interviews with hundreds of survivors, weeks spent in archives in both the UK and Germany, and collaboration with the Imperial War Museum. The result is a vivid and unprecedented insight into the city’s wartime trauma.

To officially launch the collection, Neil Anderson will host a special free event on:

Wednesday 11th June 2025

The Carpenter Room, Sheffield Central Library, Surrey Street, Sheffield

The Moor in Sheffield after the blitz in 1940.

Doors open at 5.30pm, talk starts at 6pm.

At the event, he will share the inside story of his 15-year quest — from why Sheffield had one of the lowest evacuation rates in the country, to why bombs were still falling four years after the Blitz, including a V1 rocket strike on Christmas Eve 1944.

Among the collection’s most remarkable discoveries is a set of original German bombing maps, smuggled out of Germany after the war. They reveal that the Luftwaffe's objectives extended far beyond industry — with schools, hospitals, and densely populated suburbs clearly marked as primary targets in a campaign of psychological warfare.

The limited-edition collection includes:

• Four large-format, first edition coffee table books, all signed by the author

• Hundreds of rare and unseen photographs

• Copies of three original German bombing maps of Sheffield

• Full lists of every civilian casualty in WWII

• A detailed bomb map showing where every device landed

• Access to the Sheffield Blitz Walk App and Guided Memorial Walk

• A certificate of authenticity and luxury gift box

Neil Anderson added: "This isn’t just history. It’s a time machine into your family’s hidden past — and a record to ensure their stories are never forgotten."

‘Sheffield Blitz – The Definitive Collection’ is available from: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/the-story-of-the-sheffield-blitz-the-definitive-collection