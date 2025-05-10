The 60s was the decade when Sheffield landmarks the Hole in the Road and the Goodwin Fountain were built, while the 70s saw the pedestrianisation of The Moor and Fargate, and the opening of the Crucible Theatre.

The city’s evolution has continued in the decades since, with major changes including the creation of the Winter Garden and the big Peace Gardens revamp.

This retro photo gallery takes us back to the 1960s and 70s, showing landmarks from that era which have been lost in the years since.

The buildings pictured include cinemas, pubs, schools, shops, flats and more.

How many of these lost landmarks do you remember, and which do you miss most?

Goodwin Fountain The Goodwin Fountain, at Town Hall Square, Sheffield, looking towards Fargate, in August 1972. It opened in 1961 and was demolished in 1998, with new fountains being created at the Peace Gardens.

Hippodrome The Hippodrome Theatre and Nell's Bar, Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured in March 1963. The Hippodrome opened in 1907 as a music hall, became a permanent cinema in 1931 and closed in 1963 before being demolished.

Kinema Hillsborough Kinema, Proctor Place (formerly Crookes Place), Sheffield, in February 1965. It opened in November 1912 and closed in July 1966.