Inspectors praised how staff made children feel safe and reinforced good behaviour at all times.

A Rotherham nursery where "children are happy" has rebounded from a critical inspection six months ago to get back in Ofsted's 'Good' graces.

Railway Children Nursery, in Wood Lane, Treeton, has come back from an 'inadequate' report it received six months ago to once again earn a 'Good' rating in all areas.

Railway Children Nursery Treeton has been praised as a daycare where "children are happy" and staff constantly reinforce good behaviour.

In fact, the report in May 2023 marked the daycare's only negative write-up in its 13-year history and was rated 'Good' in every visit in the decade prior. Now, after six months, the black spot has been wiped away.

The report in May was critical of seemingly every aspect of Railway Children's from its safeguarding to its teaching, with inspector Ruth Moore saying staff had "a poor knowledge and understanding of how to safeguard children".

However, few criticisms remain in the latest report six months on. In the new report - published December 1 following the visit in late October - inspector Jane Tucker wrote: "The management team and staff have made significant improvements since the last inspection.

"Children appear happy and enjoy their time at the nursery. Babies show that they feel safe. For example, as they enjoy cuddles with staff when they wake from sleep."

"All children, including those with SEND, make good progress in their learning."

In contrast to May's report that the curriculum at Railway Children was "poor", the latest report reads: "Staff know the children well... They provide a broad curriculum that helps children to learn new skills... Staff support children's personal development very well.

"Staff consistently reinforce expectations of behaviour for children. For example, they remind pre-school children to listen when their friends speak at group time."