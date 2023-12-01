Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is coming to a Sheffield pub today.

The iconic red lorry with Santa Claus on the side is making a stop in the Steel City on its festive tour of the UK today (December 1).

When it made its last appearance in Sheffield on a chilly night at Meadowhall in 2022, hundreds of families headed down to get a drink and get pictures with the brightly-lit up truck.

When is the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck coming to Sheffield?

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will be arriving at the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton at 12 noon today (December 1).

There is no official information online about how long the truck will be in town. But at other appearances around the UK on its tour so far, the truck has stayed until after dark and as late as 8pm.

The Hungry Horse pub announced on its Facebook page: "Our friends at Coca-Cola will be joining us tomorrow with their iconic truck! We’re thrilled to be one of their exclusive tour locations and we invite you all to join us too

"As a special treat, you will be able to visit the Coca-Cola personalisation station with a purchase of a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar from the pub.

"Stay for some great pub grub too."

What is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour?

The tour started in 2010 and travelled south from Scotland stopping at cities such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol before reaching its final destination, London, four weeks later.

Last year, it visited Meadowhall Shopping Centre, and before that it made an appearance at Fox Valley Shopping Centre.

What is the Coca-Cola truck and why is it famous?