Sheffield sweltered in a record-breaking heatwave, as punk rock shook up the charts and the Ford Fiesta rolled onto our roads.

These photos will transport you back nearly half a century to 1976 and how we lived back then.

In Sheffield that year, fans went wild for the Bay City Rollers, while at the other end of the musical spectrum the Sex Pistols visited Radio Hallam, and Princess Margaret met youngsters at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

This retro photo gallery shows scenes from across Sheffield, from shops on The Moor and Fargate in the city centre to suburban life in Nether Edge, Manor Top and Hillsborough, among other areas.

How well do you remember 1976, which was also the year of the first commercial Concorde flight and the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest triumph with Save Your Kisses For Me, by Brotherhood of Man?

1 . Summer sun on Fargate People relaxing in the sun on Fargate in Sheffield city centre in 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Baking bread Brightside and Carbrook bakery, April 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Bustling The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1976, with Woolworths on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales