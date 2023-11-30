News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 29 nostalgic photos capturing Sheffield life in 1976, from Bay City Rollers to Woolworths

Sheffield sweltered in a record-breaking heatwave, as punk rock shook up the charts and the Ford Fiesta rolled onto our roads.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 30th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

These photos will transport you back nearly half a century to 1976 and how we lived back then.

In Sheffield that year, fans went wild for the Bay City Rollers, while at the other end of the musical spectrum the Sex Pistols visited Radio Hallam, and Princess Margaret met youngsters at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

This retro photo gallery shows scenes from across Sheffield, from shops on The Moor and Fargate in the city centre to suburban life in Nether Edge, Manor Top and Hillsborough, among other areas.

How well do you remember 1976, which was also the year of the first commercial Concorde flight and the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest triumph with Save Your Kisses For Me, by Brotherhood of Man?

People relaxing in the sun on Fargate in Sheffield city centre in 1976

1. Summer sun on Fargate

People relaxing in the sun on Fargate in Sheffield city centre in 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Brightside and Carbrook bakery, April 1976

2. Baking bread

Brightside and Carbrook bakery, April 1976 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1976, with Woolworths on the left

3. Bustling

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1976, with Woolworths on the left Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Bay City Rollers fans in Sheffield September 1976 at The City Hall

4. The Bay City Rollers fans

The Bay City Rollers fans in Sheffield September 1976 at The City Hall Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

