A row over a Sheffield school banning boys from wearing shorts during hot weather has escalated - with a pupil now been “expelled” even though his mum claims he is not involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many as 10 boys were suspended at Outwood City Academy in Stradbroke on Monday (July 14) after forming a protest group outside the school gates and wearing shorts in breach of uniform rules.

Ahead of Monday, pupils and their parents had been calling on the secondary school to waive uniform rules during UK heatwaves but their pleas were turned down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the protest they boys were transferred to other schools operated by the Trust which runs Outwood City Academy for three days as punishment.

Several boys at Outwood City Academy secondary school in Stradbroke, Sheffield, have been suspended for protesting against a ban on shorts during UK heatwaves. | Dean Atkins

But now, one Sheffield mum, Rebecca Fairest, says her 14-year-old son has not just been suspended but expelled.

Yes she claims all he did on Monday was as the boys involved in the protest what they were doing.

Her son was in full school uniform at the time.

“He wasn’t even part of the protest,” said Rebecca. “He didn’t even know what was going on. He was asking them what they were doing and because of that staff branded him as ‘joining in.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m fuming. I don’t know what he’s going to do. I don’t see how they’re allowed to do this.”

Outwood City Academy declined to comment.

Another child, Derion Compson, protesting shorts ban at Outwood Academy City in Sheffield.

‘He wasn’t even part of the protest’

Rebecca says she took her son, who she asked not to be named, to school at 8.20pm on Monday.

He had been out of school for a week after going abroad for a term-time holiday.

The teenager is on a 12-week ‘trial period’ transfer from Birley Academy to Outwood City, which Rebecca says is over challenging behaviour at Birley over SEND needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they arrived, they found the protest group outside the school gates.

Rebecca said: “The boys were outside school in purple PE shirts and shorts.

“He’s been doing really well at Outwood since he transferred there.

“He saw these boys he recognises, his friends, at the school gates and walked up to them and asked what they were doing, and I drove home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, later that day, at 9.50am, Rebecca said the school called her to ask why her son was not in class - before another parent phoned to say they had found him waiting outside the school and had offered to drive him home.

Rebecca said: “I thought he was in trouble, like he was hanging around outside school and refusing to go in, and I asked what happened.

“I phoned the school back and drove him back to school to speak with staff, and they said he wasn’t allowed in - because he was ‘involved’ with the protest.

“Also, why did they phone me to ask why he wasn’t in class of they’re the ones who stopped him coming in? Did they not tell each other who was at the protest?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another parent, Sara Compson - who helped spark the shorts protest out of concern for her 14-year-old son’s type 1 diabetes - was stood with the protest group on Monday.

She told The Star: “[Rebecca’s son] was talking to the boys that were protesting, and the staff misjudged him and put him in this category, and they told him he couldn’t come in.

“He was in full school uniform at the time. It was obvious he didn’t know what was happening.

“I saw him pushing the buzzer to come in and they didn’t open the doors.”

The teen returned to class for the rest of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Your son’s] actions today are considered to have brought the good name of the academy into question.”

But, on Monday evening, Rebecca was emailed by the school and told her son’s trial period had been cancelled and he was no longer welcome at Outwood City.

The email reads: “...the Principal has made the decision that unfortunately [your son’s] 12 week Extended Offsite Direction is to end as of today.

“As [he] was present outside the school premises in what they described as a 'protest' the decision is to end his placement.

“Unfortunately, this is not an acceptable way to raise concerns at our academy. Students are expected to speak to a trusted adult, and parents/carers should follow our complaints policy if they are dissatisfied with any aspect of academy life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Your son’s] actions today are considered to have brought the good name of the academy into question.”

The letter continues by saying the teen will be asked to return to Birley Academy.

‘Fuming’

Rebecca said: “He wasn’t involved in the protest. He was stood there, in full school uniform, just asking questions.

“It’s like they’ve made up an excuse to get rid of him.

“I really thought they would give him another chance and see he just made a mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m fuming. I’m really stressed and upset. I don’t know what he’s going to do.

“He had been at Outwood about a month and doing really well there.

“It’s not fair that he’s been branded as being involved with it.

“And it makes me so mad that he was refused entry and he was left waiting outside with no money. And they then called me to ask why he wasn’t in class - if he had just started walking miles home would anyone have even known where he was?”

Outwood City is a ‘phone-free school.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No comment

The Star asked Outwood City’s operator, Outwood Grange Academies Trust, why they thought Rebecca’s son was part of the protest and why she was not told her child had been refused entry to school that morning..

The school was also asked if it had communicated to his teacher that he would not be in, and if it thought cancelling his school trial and expelling him was a proportionate response to what happened.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust declined to comment.