A Sheffield mum has hit out at Outwood City Academy after her 14-year-old son was told he couldn’t wear shorts to school despite soaring temperatures and his medical condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Compson says her son Derion, who is diabetic, is being put at risk by the school’s uniform policy, which bans boys from wearing shorts while allowing girls to wear skirts.

“I think it’s just sexist. If girls are allowed to wear skirts, why can’t boys wear shorts?” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derion, Kameron, Rhylan, Lucas, and Codey who have been denied shorts at Outwood Accademy City at Stradbroke | Dean Atkins

According to Sara, students who break the uniform rule have been sent home or placed in the school’s ‘reflection room’.

Even PE kit shorts - part of the official school uniform - are not allowed to be worn during the school day.

Her concerns are heightened by Derion’s health: as a type 1 diabetic, overheating can be particularly dangerous.

Excessive heat can cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate and increase the risk of dehydration which can lead to serious complications, including diabetic ketoacidosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara said: “His diabetic team at Sheffield Children’s Hospital are not happy. They’ve said that being forced to wear trousers in hot weather could negatively affect his symptoms.”

She added that she’d been told the shorts ban was in place because wearing them supposedly affects behaviour, a reason she finds ridiculous.

“One of the days it was so hot that a teacher brought their dog into school because it was too hot to leave it at home. If it’s too hot for a dog, surely it’s too hot for a child,” she said.

Sara also pointed out the double standards, claiming she’s seen female staff wear dresses and male teachers in shorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why is it OK for teachers but not for students?” she asked.

On the hottest day of the recent heatwave, Sara refused to send Derion to school, saying it would not be safe.

She is concerned that this rule will have a severe impact on his education, as the heatwaves across England continue.

“It’s time for change, let’s work together to make it happen,” says Sara. | Dean Atkins

Other parents have also spoken out in community Facebook groups, echoing Sara’s frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley McGregor said: “I’ve had multiple phone calls from my lad saying it’s too hot! I feel awful, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

China Roberts added: “Absolutely ridiculous. Handsworth let them wear just tops and shorts during that weather.”

And Clare Price shared: “I sent mine in PE kit - he got sent to the reflection room. He messaged me to say the fan was blowing hot air so I went and picked him up. He came out red as a beetroot, it was that hot.”

Sara said she has raised the issue with the school’s headteacher, but was told the decision is made by the Outwood Grange Academies board of Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When contacted, the Trust said: “Our academies operate in line with DfE hot weather guidance, with principals making decisions as appropriate for their respective schools.”

Sara believes it is time for someone to take responsibility and make a change.

She said: “I had a phone call from the headteacher and if every parent with kids at Outwood City Academy could write an email expressing their concerns about the no-shorts rule, it could make a difference.

“It’s time for change, let’s work together to make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We owe it to our kids to provide them with a comfortable and practical uniform. Let’s make some noise and push for tailored shorts to be added to the summer uniform.”

Sara hopes that by speaking out, the school and the Trust will rethink their policy.