Parents are calling for change at Outwood City Academy after a shorts ban has left boys sweltering in the heat, despite government guidance encouraging light, loose-fitting clothing in hot weather.

Parents and members of the community have spoken out in growing numbers following The Star’s recent article highlighting Outwood City Academy’s controversial decision to ban shorts in hot weather.

The original piece, which focused on Sara Compson and her 14-year-old son Derion - who has type 1 diabetes - has sparked fierce debate, with dozens of parents criticising the school for enforcing what many describe as an outdated and unfair uniform policy.

In a development since the article was published, education consultant Matthew Smith contacted the newspaper to clarify the official government stance.

He pointed to Department for Education (DfE) guidance, which encourages schools to allow “light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing” during hot weather.

"The guidance does not say anything about not letting schools ban shorts,” Smith said. “In other words, the boys concerned in the article could wear shorts and not be in breach of DfE guidance.”

He also suggested that schools insisting pupils wear only dark-coloured trousers may be in breach of the guidance themselves.

The full DfE heatwave advice for schools is available here: https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2025/06/hot-weather-and-heatwaves-guidance-for-schools-and-other-education-settings

Online, the article has struck a chord with frustrated parents.

Carmen Louise Sharpe commented: “I’ve not sent my son today - he's got a 30-minute walk to and from school in trousers, not happening.”

Others have taken a more defiant approach. “If girls are allowed to wear skirts, I’d be sending my boys in skirts too,” said Danielle Christina Furness.

Angela Loy added bluntly: “Well it’s plain and simple - I wouldn’t send them.”

Some parents say they are already allowing their children to go in wearing PE kits, with Martin Else saying it’s “about the only sensible thing to come from their school.”

Many commenters expressed anger at the perceived double standards between staff and students.

Claire Firth wrote: “In my eyes, girls can choose between trousers and skirts - boys should be able to choose trousers or shorts. I’ve told my kids to do what the teachers do.”

Another parent, Emma Varney, reflected on how things have changed:

“I remember a teacher yelling at me for wearing a jumper when I was cold. It’s getting ridiculous. What does it matter what they wear as long as they go to school?”

Donna Lockwood suggested a compromise: “They should be allowed to wear shorts - just no big logos on them.”

Sara Compson, who spoke out in the original article, said she hopes this momentum will increase the chances of shorts being allowed.

“The more people that speak up, the harder it becomes to ignore,” she said. “We’re not asking for anything outrageous — just practical, sensible uniform options that prioritise our children’s health and comfort.”

Sara reiterated that her son’s diabetes team at Sheffield Children’s Hospital are concerned about the risks of overheating, which can affect blood sugar control and increase the risk of serious complications.

She is continuing to urge parents to write to the school and Outwood Grange Academies Trust to ask for tailored shorts to be made part of the summer uniform.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust previously said: “Our academies operate in line with DfE hot weather guidance, with principals making decisions as appropriate for their respective schools.”

Critics argue it’s time for the Trust to rethink its policy.