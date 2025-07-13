Sheffield looks set to finally see heavy showers, with the current heatwave finally coming to an end.

Sheffield has basked in high temperatures since Friday, with thermometers hitting the high 20s each day.

Forecasters have revealed when they expect showers rain to hit Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

And most of the city is now covered by a hosepipe ban, which came into effect at the end of last week in areas of the city which are served by Yorkshire Water, after a drought had been declared by the Environment Agency (EA).

Yorkshire become the second region to enter drought status, in June, following what the EA said was the driest spring in 132 years.

But now forecasters are predicting the city will finally see some heavy showers on Tuesday.

The Met Office expects Monday to be largely dry again in Sheffield, with temperatures up to 24C, with possible light showers in the early afternoon between 2pm and 4pm.

However, heavy showers are set to hit the city on Tuesday, according to their forecast.

It states that the city will see light rain start at around 7am. But by 10am, the city will see heavy showers, which are forecast to continue well into the afternoon, reducing to light showers by 7pm. They are forecast to clear by 10pm, with a dry night.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is forecast to be a much cooler 17C.

Over the next two weeks nationally, the Met Office says it expects weather conditions to be changeable, with periods of fine and dry weather expected for several days at a time, interspersed with cloudier, more unsettled intervals which will bring some showers or longer spells of persistent rainfall.

Some of the rainfall is likely to be heavy in places, with a risk thunderstorms at times as well.

Yorkshire Water brought in a hosepipe ban on July 11 following what it described as the driest spring on record.