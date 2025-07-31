As many as 600 local children now have no school to go to in September following the shock closure of two historic private schools in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parents and communities of Mounts St Mary’s College and Barlborough Hall, in Spinkhill, were sent reeling last night (July 30) when it announced it was entering administrations at 183 years.

The communities of Mount St Mary's and Barlborough Hall independent schools have been sent reeling today (July 31) after it announced the college must close immediately and enter administration. | Mount St Mary's Barlborough Hall

The independent Catholic institute, which together offer both day and boarding school for children aged 3 to 18, said despite “generous loans” worth £3m in recent years, it has “no realistic path” to solve its debt problems and must shut immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as at least 18 independent schools in Britain have announced they will shut this year.

In late 2024, Keir Starmer’s Government ended VAT exemption for private school fees, meaning parents now pay the standard 20 per cent rate on for tuition.

However, in a lengthy and emotional statement on the school’s website’s, Mount St Mary’s and Barlborough Hall’s chair of Governors Shaun Whyman said troubles began in 2015, and seemed to treat “the addition of VAT on school fees and the removal of business rates relief for independent schools” as the final nail in the coffin.

Mr Whyman wrote: “This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the shock and distress this news will undoubtedly bring to our entire school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mount St Mary's, together with the grounds of Barlborough Hall just over two miles away, offers independent day and boarding school for around 400 children. | Google Maps

“Mount St Mary’s College and Barlborough Hall have been cornerstones of our community for nearly 200 years, providing a nurturing and faith-filled environment for generations of children.

“We recognise how sudden this news is, and we deeply regret the immense disruption and uncertainty it will cause for your families and, most importantly, for our pupils.”

Mr Whyman detailed how the school’s troubles could not be saved even with £3m in “loans on generous terms” from the Jesuits in Britain to help sustain the school through “difficult years,” and had been negotiating to find a new owner in recent months.

The closure of Mount St Mary's College and Barlborough Hall means as many as 600 pupils of all ages now no longer have a school to go to come September. | Google Maps

“However, despite these efforts, no viable option emerged,” Mr Whyman wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As of the end of July, the level of debt and lack of a realistic path to financial viability mean we have no alternative but to proceed into Administration. We know this will be met with sadness, disappointment, and even anger by those who love these schools. We share that sorrow and are committed to being as open and supportive as possible in the weeks ahead.”

It also means provisions like the school’s Holiday Club must also end with immediate effect.

The statement signs off with a tribute to the school’s staff and children.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our teachers and staff for their unwavering commitment, tireless work, and profound love for our pupils. Their impact on the lives of countless young people will be an enduring legacy,” it reads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To our pupils, the beating heart of these schools, please know how proud we are of you. You have brought energy, joy, and life to the Mount and Barlborough. Our thoughts and care are with each and every one of you at this time of shock and sadness.

“This is a truly heartbreaking moment for all of us. With sorrow and prayer, Shaun Whyman.”

An investigation by SchoolsWeek in January 2025 suggested many of the UK’s private schools that are now closing have been struggling since the mid-2010s

However, former Conservative MP for Rother Valley Alexander Stafford last night blamed Mount St Mary’s closure squarely on Labour’s VAT changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is incredibly sad to learn that today Mount St Mary's is to close with immediate effect due to Labour's VAT policy,” wrote the politician on July 30.

“Although not in Rother Valley it is only about five minutes drive away and I know many pupils and teachers who study and work there, live in Rother Valley.

“The website explicitly blames the current Labour Government saying 'the schools have faced increasing financial pressures, in line with the wider challenges affecting the independent education sector in the UK, including the addition of VAT on school fees and the removal of business rates relief for independent schools'.

“Labour's policy of taxing education not only will affect those attending the school, but this will likely lead to more pupils now attending Rother Valley schools, increasing class sizes and diminishing everyone's education.”