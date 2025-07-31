They feature scenes across the city more than 30 years ago, from the toppling of a major Sheffield landmark to the Owls’ open top bus parade after narrowly missing out on glory at Wembley.

From old schools to a lost railway station, and an eyecatching picture of circus elephants stomping across land overlooking city tower blocks, this retro photo gallery captures the changing face of the city.

Shopkeepers, dinnerladies and other popular Sheffield characters from the 90s are pictured, and one of the city’s most popular parks is seen looking very different to how it does today.

What are your memories of Sheffield in 1993, and what do you think of how the city has changed in the years since then? Let us know in the comments section.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Fir Vale Fir Vale, Sheffield, in 1993, showing Barnsley Road at the junction with Herries Road (left) and Firth Park Road (right), looking towards St Cuthberts Church, with the electrical store E. Sockett Ltd on the right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Dinner ladies Dinner ladies in the kitchen at Lindsay Nursery and First School, on Lindsay Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in June 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield

3 . Old station Brightside station in Sheffield, pictured in May 1993, with Brightside School visible to the right Photo: Picture Sheffield