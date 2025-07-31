Sheffield retro: 20 of the best photos showing how city looked in 1993, including some big changes

These striking images show how different Sheffield looked in 1993.

They feature scenes across the city more than 30 years ago, from the toppling of a major Sheffield landmark to the Owls’ open top bus parade after narrowly missing out on glory at Wembley.

From old schools to a lost railway station, and an eyecatching picture of circus elephants stomping across land overlooking city tower blocks, this retro photo gallery captures the changing face of the city.

Shopkeepers, dinnerladies and other popular Sheffield characters from the 90s are pictured, and one of the city’s most popular parks is seen looking very different to how it does today.

What are your memories of Sheffield in 1993, and what do you think of how the city has changed in the years since then? Let us know in the comments section.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Fir Vale, Sheffield, in 1993, showing Barnsley Road at the junction with Herries Road (left) and Firth Park Road (right), looking towards St Cuthberts Church, with the electrical store E. Sockett Ltd on the right

1. Fir Vale

Fir Vale, Sheffield, in 1993, showing Barnsley Road at the junction with Herries Road (left) and Firth Park Road (right), looking towards St Cuthberts Church, with the electrical store E. Sockett Ltd on the right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Dinner ladies in the kitchen at Lindsay Nursery and First School, on Lindsay Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in June 1993

2. Dinner ladies

Dinner ladies in the kitchen at Lindsay Nursery and First School, on Lindsay Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in June 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Brightside station in Sheffield, pictured in May 1993, with Brightside School visible to the right

3. Old station

Brightside station in Sheffield, pictured in May 1993, with Brightside School visible to the right Photo: Picture Sheffield

Moorfoot Market on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, in October 1993

4. Moorfoot Market

Moorfoot Market on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, in October 1993 Photo: Picture Sheffield

