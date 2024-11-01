Sheffield’s private schools have labelled a Government plan to impose VAT on their term fees “disappointing,” “a huge error” and “misguided.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first budget this week confirmed a plan to raise £1.8bn in three years by having private schools charge parents 20 per cent VAT on their tuition bills. They will also have to pay business rates from April.

File photo of pupils at Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall. Sheffield’s private schools have criticised a Government plan to have them charge 20 per cent VAT on their term fees.

It would mean an institution like Sheffield High School for Girls will see a 12 per cent hike in their Autumn fee, and cost a maximum of £5,958 per term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan comes into force in January - mid way through the academic year - with Treasury documents claiming the policies will raise £460 million by April, £1.57 billion in 2025/26 and £1.8 billion by 2029-30.

However, consultations also estimate that “in the long-term steady state, 37,000 pupils [around six per cent of the current private school cohort] will leave or never enter the UK private school sector as a result of the VAT policy”.

Sheffield High School for Girls, a private school in Broomhall, is the best performing sixth form in the city, where an astonishing 64.3 per cent of its A Level 58 pupil earning an AAB or higher.

This is also likely to mean 35,000 pupils entering state schools as a result, which itself could cost the system £300m after several years.

Pupils with special educational needs whose needs can only be met in private will be broadly exempt from the VAT scheme so they are not priced out of classes. This will be done by “compensating” councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Sheffield’s private schools have criticised the VAT policy as “misguided.”

Headteacher at Mylnhurst Preparatory School Mike Hibbert said of the VAT scheme: "I don't think it is in the best interests of children or the education sector, and from a financial viewpoint alone I do not believe it will generate the sums the Government claims." | Mylnhurst Preparatory School

One such school is Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Ecclesall, with headteacher Mike Hibbert saying he was “extremely disappointed and strongly disapproved” of the move.

“The families who choose to send their children to Mylnhurst make significant financial sacrifices in order to do so,” said Mr Hibbert.

“We are not an insular, 'elite' school at all. Our 25 metre swimming pool is used by all the state primaries in the area, and we are a partner to Marsh Lane Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to lessening the impact of this misguided policy on our parents and pupils, and ensuring we protect everything that is wonderful about Mylnhurst.

“I think it is a huge error in judgement, I don't think it is in the best interests of children or the education sector, and from a financial viewpoint alone I do not believe it will generate the sums the Government claims."

Sheffield High School for Girls, a private school in Broomhall, said the VAT scheme would lead to their term fees costing a maximum of £5,958 a term. | Google Maps

Head of Birkdale School, Peter Harris, also said his school would be faced with “a number of challenges” over the scheme and they would work to “pass on savings to parents where possible.”

A spokesperson for Sheffield High School for Girls said they “especially disappointed that the government is introducing this change at such short notice and during an academic year,” and that it would “create financial uncertainty” for parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you a parent at one of Sheffield’s private schools? Contact The Star to say how you feel the VAT scheme will affect you on [email protected]

The Government also announced that the core schools budget will increase by £2.3bn next year and has pledged to hire thousands more teachers for key subjects.

Chancellor Reeves also announced a £1 billion uplift in funding to ‘reform the SEND system’, which will come from the overall £2.3bn school funding uplift.

She pledged to “improve outcomes for our most vulnerable children and to ensure that the system isfinancially sustainable”.