A teacher has been banned for life from the classroom after a schoolgirl was ‘groomed and manipulated’ into performing a sex act on him, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel ruled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TRA panel decided that Jason Harrison committed sexual misconduct while working at Notre Dame High School, Fulwood, Sheffield.

This included touching a student inappropriately, and grooming and manipulating the girl into performing a sex act upon him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notre Dame is a Catholic secondary academy in Sheffield. In its most recent Ofsted inspection, it was rated ‘good’ in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.69 - ‘well above average’ | National World

Mr Harrison was charged over the allegations, stood trial in August 2021 and was acquitted, however the TRA panel found the student's allegations to be true on the balance of probability.

Mr Harrison chose not to appear, or to be represented at the TRA hearing.

The student who made the accusations against the teacher, shared the "diabolical impact" the incident had upon her.

“I have gone through four years of hell…I am still scared of Mr Harrison and the potential that I may bump into him out in public,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel heard that the student had gone to see Mr Harrison for some help with her work at lunchtime, at which point an incident of a sexual nature allegedly occurred.

It was claimed the incident started with inappropriate touching, and then Mr Harrison allegedly exposed himself and asked the girl to perform a sex act.

The panel noted that the student had stated that, whilst she had provided evidence to the police to support their investigation, she had felt at the time that she had wanted to protect Mr Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now over five years older, the student shared in a written statement: “I realise that I had been groomed and manipulated and can see that I should not have been worrying about protecting Mr Harrison nor the impact that a prison sentence may have had on him.

“It is classic grooming to make the child feel responsible and keep a secret and I know that now.”

Mr Harrison has now been banned for teaching for life.

He resigned from his post at Notre Dame in August 2019.

The panel ruled: “The panel considered that there was a complete lack of insight and remorse from Mr Harrison.

“Mr Harrison had failed to recognise the devastating impact of his actions on Pupil A and her family, and his written evidence focused on the impact the proceedings have had on his own life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ The panel is not at all convinced that if Mr Harrison were permitted to return to the teaching profession, that similar conduct would not happen to another pupil.”

In an email to parents at the time of the incident, Notre Dame School said: “It is with sadness that I have to inform you that there has been an allegation made against our staff.

“From the moment of the allegation we have been working carefully and closely to provide support to the small number of people directly affected.

“This is a difficult time for our community but my focus and the focus of my colleagues is to provide support for those directly affected, and provide normality for all other students who are not involved in any way.”

The school has been contacted for further comment following the conclusion of the TRA hearing.