Man cuts internet cables causing £15,000 of damage and disconnecting hundreds of homes in Sheffield
Hundreds of homes and many businesses were cut off from the internet.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is wanted for cutting the internet cables for 200 homes in Sheffield and causing £15,000 of damage.
On January 13 at around 8pm, a man reportedly lifted the lid of a cable chamber on the pavement on Matilda Street, by the junction with Sidney Street.
The chamber housed internet cables for nearby businesses and around 200 homes in the local area, which the man cut, causing £15,000 worth of damage.
South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and saw a man with a yellow steel bar, which was around three feet long, and was believed to have been used to open the chamber.
The man is understood to be of a medium build and was wearing dark clothing.
Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV from the area which has not already been passed to police, or who may have dash cam footage of the incident or suspect.
Anyone with information can call SYP on 101, quoting investigation number 14/17807/24 when you get in touch.