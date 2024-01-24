Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted for cutting the internet cables for 200 homes in Sheffield and causing £15,000 of damage.

On January 13 at around 8pm, a man reportedly lifted the lid of a cable chamber on the pavement on Matilda Street, by the junction with Sidney Street.

A man is wanted for cutting £15,000 worth of internet cables in a cable chamber on Matilda Street, Sheffield, on January 13 at around 5pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chamber housed internet cables for nearby businesses and around 200 homes in the local area, which the man cut, causing £15,000 worth of damage.

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and saw a man with a yellow steel bar, which was around three feet long, and was believed to have been used to open the chamber.

The man is understood to be of a medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV from the area which has not already been passed to police, or who may have dash cam footage of the incident or suspect.