A Sheffield forest school that was “saved” from risk of closure earlier this year has shut in the wake of a scathing Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents rallied behind Middlewood Nature Nursery, in Winn Grove, in April this year following a critical report by the education watchdog.

Sheffield’s Middlewood Nature Nursery has closed in the wake of a second scathing inspection by Ofsted. | Google Maps

Inspectors claimed children’s safety was “compromised” by weak safeguarding, health and safety slip-ups and concerns over staffing arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force of feeling from parents testifying the school was a good place to learn saw a petition to preserve its Free Hours funding gain over 750 signatures, leading to the council interceding to grant the nursery more time to straighten up.

However, the nursery was dealt another blow on August 21 when a second report again rated it ‘Inadequate’ in all areas.

Now, it has shut down for good, in a decision taken before the second report was published.

Both Middlewood Nature Nursery and its operator, Forest Schools Kindergarten Ltd, declined to comment when contacted by The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the closure was confirmed by Sheffield City Council in a statement, with Chair of the Education, Children and Families Policy Committee Dawn Dale saying: “We know how valuable high-quality early years education is for all children across Sheffield.

“Unfortunately, Middlewood Nature Nursery made the decision to close prior to Ofsted publishing their latest report. With that decision made, we have been working closely with the nursery since their Ofsted inspection in January.

“Our priority has been to ensure children attending the setting continue to be well cared for, have access to learning and remain safe while at nursery. This is the same for all early years’ provider settings across Sheffield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest report, published on August 21 and based on an inspection on July 14. opens with: “The provider has not taken steps to make, or maintain, the improvements required at the last inspection.

“There are repeated weaknesses in risk assessments, child supervision, hygiene practices and staff training, supervision and support.

“This demonstrates significantly poor leadership of the setting and does not support children's safety or well-being.”

In April, senior staff at Middlewood’s operator, Forest Schools Kindergarten Ltd, suggested to The Star that the rating came about because Ofsted’s inspector did not understand the forest school ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest report takes aim at this directly: “Leaders describe the aim of the curriculum as being for children to have lots of time and freedom in nature.

“However, they are unable to outline what they want children to learn and be able to do from their time at the setting.

“Teaching does not take account of, or prepare children for, the next stage in their education.

“Leaders do not understand the seven areas of learning or how children learn... This poor understanding of effective teaching means that staff do not receive the training and support they need to provide quality learning opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff do not provide high-quality interactions... [Children] wander around and do not make the good progress of which they are capable.”

The closure means the loss of 45 childcare placements in Sheffield.