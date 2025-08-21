Middlewood Nature Nursery: Sheffield forest school rated 'inadequate' in all areas for second time this year
Parents rallied behind Middlewood Nature Nursery, in Winn Grove, following a scathing report by the education watchdog in April.
Inspectors claimed children’s safety at the Hillsborough-based forest school for little ones aged one to four was “compromised” by weak safeguarding, health & safety measures and staffing arrangements.
As reported by The Star, the report threatened to cost the nursery its Free Hours funding, which chief operating officer Robin Hindle claimed put it at risk of closure, only for the council to intercede and grant the school time to weather the storm.
But today (August 21), a second blistering report by Ofsted has again rated it ‘inadequate’ in all areas.
The report opens with: “The provider has not taken steps to make, or maintain, the improvements required at the last inspection.
“There are repeated weaknesses in risk assessments, child supervision, hygiene practices and staff training, supervision and support.
“This demonstrates significantly poor leadership of the setting and does not support children's safety or well-being.”
In April, senior staff at Middlewood’s operator, Forest Schools Kindergarten Ltd, suggested to The Star that the rating came about because Ofsted’s inspector did not understand the forest school ethos.
The latest report takes aim at this directly: “Leaders describe the aim of the curriculum as being for children to have lots of time and freedom in nature.
“However, they are unable to outline what they want children to learn and be able to do from their time at the setting.
“Teaching does not take account of, or prepare children for, the next stage in their education.
“Leaders do not understand the seven areas of learning or how children learn... This poor understanding of effective teaching means that staff do not receive the training and support they need to provide quality learning opportunities.
“Staff do not provide high-quality interactions... [Children] wander around and do not make the good progress of which they are capable.”
In addition, Ofsted has published a second ‘concern: actions taken’ letter detailing legal requirements it has ordered the nursery to meet. Together, these show how the watchdog has now visited the nursery five times in 2025, and seemingly come away unsatisfied on each occasion.
However, the latest report complimented staff’s relationships with little ones: “Despite the weaknesses, children generally arrive happily at the setting. They enjoy warm, positive relationships with staff. Staff share information with parents each day about the activities children have enjoyed and their care routines. This gives children the confidence they need to explore their environment.”
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.
Forest Schools Kindergarten Ltd has been contacted for a comment. It other Sheffield pre-school, Kenwood Nature Nursery, in Cemetery Road, was rated ‘good in all areas’ in November 2023.
After the report in April, a petition to “save” Middlewood’s Free Hours funding gathered 750 signatures, with parents rallying around the provision.
One parent, Daisy-Ann Francis, said: “Honestly, I cannot praise Middlewood Nature Nursery enough. It is the best option for my child.”