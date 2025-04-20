Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield pre-school wants parents to know it “does not want to close” following a botched-up email to a parent from the city council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlewood Nature Nursery, in Winn Grove, Middlewood, is facing closure after it was branded ‘inadequate’ in all areas in a report by the education watchdog published on April 11, which could lead to it losing funding.

Middlewood Nature Nursery says it wants parents to know it "does not want to close" after an email blunder from Sheffield City Council implied this is what they told the local authority. | Middlewood Nature Nursery

However, parents have rejected the rating, calling it “ridiculous”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, in the latest headache for the nursery, management have had to respond to a series of mixed-message emails sent by a council officer to a parent claiming the nursery’s owners want to close.

“We do not want Middlewood Nature Nursery to close,” said COO Robin Hindle.

“This has never been the plan. This would not be happening without our funding being withdrawn.

“We are working so hard to ask the council to give us time to appeal the rating with Ofsted and not force us to close. These emails have left me speechless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two emails from the council’s Education and Childcare Commissioning team were sent on April 16 to Middlewood parent Daisy-Ann Francis, who is also contesting the closure and called the nursery “wonderful.”

In a statement to The Star on April 14, a council spokesperson said the authority had not decided whether to withdraw Middlewood Nature’s Free Hours funding.

However, the first email to Daisy-Ann on April 16 reads: “...yesterday, we made the decision to stop new funded places being taken up at the nursery... The final version of the report still stands and this is what we must base our decisions on.”

Middlewood Nature Nursery parent Daisy-Ann Francis said while speaking with an officer from Sheffield City Council's Education And Childcare Commissioning team, the member of staff said the council had "made the decision to stop new funding" for the pre-school in an email on April 16. This email was recalled soon after. | Submitted

After screenshotting this message, Daisy-Ann told The Star that, minutes later, this email was recalled by the council, meaning it was retracted and deleted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after, a second email was sent that instead read: “I want to be clear that Sheffield City Council has not made the decision to close the nursery. The owner of the setting has informed us that they have decided to close, and this will happen on May 9.”

A second email came soon after, instead saying "the owner of the setting has informed us that they have decided to close." Now, Middlewood Nature Nursery's COO Robin Hindle says he wants parents to know this isn't the case. | Submitted

The Star contacted the council for a comment on the two emails.

Councillor Dawn Dale, Chair of Education Children and Families Policy Committee said: “This process in ongoing and no decision has been made at this time. I am aware that a council officer has mistakenly stated in an email that a decision to remove funding had been made. This error was immediately corrected, and the officer has expressed sincere regret for any added confusion caused at this sensitive time.

“We are aware that the valued Middlewood Nature Nursery has recently been inspected by Ofsted and received an inadequate judgement. The role of Sheffield City Council following this process is to enter a formal Norice of Concern process, which includes consideration of funding to the nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how valued Middlewood Nature Nursery has been to many families and recognise the disruption this closure represents. We remain committed, where we can, to ensuring high-quality early years education for all children across Sheffield, and ensuring sufficiency of provision in the local area.”

The statement did not address the claim that Middlewood Nature “wants” to close.

Mr Hindle, meanwhile, said he continues to ask the council to clarify their position to him and owner Sarah Blackwell.

“I’m speechless that the council is trying to put forward a position that this is in any way not our case,” said Robin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already appealed the case with Ofsted and lodged a complaint.

“As it stands, however, we will be closing on May 9.

“It seems to me there is no time afforded to us to ask for a lifeline and appeal the decision.”

It comes after several Sheffield nurseries have already shut in recent years, most recently Hunter’s Bar Playschool, which said childcare in England was in “crisis.”

Its parents committee chair, Emily Baughan, told the BBC: "The government offers children 30 free hours, but the rate they pay us doesn't cover rent, staffing costs, heating, so we are one of a number of settings to go out of business since the pandemic."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield has lost several nurseries in recent months, including the closure of Springfield Nursery at Springfield Primary School and Hamilton House in Montgomery Road.

A petition to “save Middlewood Nature Nursery” has gained over 750 signatures in less than a week, and several parents have contacted The Star to disagree with the Ofsted report.

Daisy-Ann Francis, who works full time and says her 18-month-old daughter has “thrived” at the pre-school, said the loss of the nursery will cause havoc for her family.

She said: “I was given a list of 28 other nurseries to ring for alternative provision. I called them all - there are just two spaces available across all of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where else is going to offer childcare to my 18-month old, when most say they must be at least aged two?

“Honestly, I cannot praise Middlewood Nature Nursery enough. It is the best option for my child.

“It is in a deprived area of town. It doesn’t matter if more nurseries are opening at primary schools if are miles away in Hallam.”

Other closures in recent years include Ecclesall Pre-School, in Ringinglow Road in February 2023, with the nursery’s team saying they were struggling to recruit staff to the point they did not have enough members to “run safely” while aiming criticism at “underfunding” in the early years sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in April 2023, the former operators of Sunshine Nursery, in Lewis Road, announced its closure, citing gaps in Government funding. New operators Sunshine Care Centre Ltd took over in 2023. The nursery was rated Good by Ofsted in 2025.