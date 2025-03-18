Inspectors have heaped praise on an “extremely ambitious Sheffield primary school where children thrive.”

Loxley Primary School, in Sheffield, has been lauded with praise by Ofsted in a glowing new inspection report that opens with: "This is an exceptional school." | Dean Atkins

The education watchdog, which visited Loxley in January this year and published their report on March 3, plainly begin their write up with: “This is an exceptional school.”

The report goes on to say: “Children are proud of the school and thrive during their time at Loxley.

“Relationships between staff and pupils are strong. Behaviour is excellent. In lessons, pupils are enthusiastic and eager to learn.”

The grade makes Loxley only the third primary school in Sheffield to retain its ‘Outstanding’ rating under Ofsted’s newer, stricter framework for evaluating schools.

It also means Loxley has been effectively rated Outstanding for 15 years running, after first earning the grade in February 2010.

The watchdog praised Loxley’s “extremely ambitious” curriculum, which inspectors noted teaches children “both Standard English and the Sheffield dialect” to improve their understanding of their city. Children of all ages showed a strong connection to local heritage, and pupils in Year 5 were seen playing Beethoven.

Inspectors wrote: “Staff work tirelessly to ensure that pupils attend school as often as possible. The actions they have taken to improve attendance have been recognised at a national level and act as an example for other schools to follow.

“Children in the early years get off to a flying start to their time in the school. Relationships between staff and children are warm and nurturing.

“ Every pupil in the school gets the chance to follow their ‘individual portfolio’, which allows them to develop their talents and interests in a range of ways.”

Headteacher James Connolly said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this outstanding report, which truly reflects the dedication and hard work of our staff, pupils, and the wider school community.

“At Loxley Primary, we believe in ‘aiming high together,’ and this recognition from Ofsted is a testament to the exceptional learning environment we strive to create every day.

“I am incredibly proud of our children, who demonstrate enthusiasm, resilience, and a love of learning in everything they do.

“This achievement belongs to the entire Loxley community.”

Loxley Primary School converted to an academy in 2019 and is operated by Peak Edge Academy Trust.