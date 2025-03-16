King Edward VII School in Broomhill was formed in 1905 but its history stretches back much further.

The secondary school was created when Wesley College and the Sheffield Royal Grammar School, dating back to 1604, originally as King James Free Grammar School, were merged by the council.

Many of its former pupils have gone on to achieve greatness in their fields, from painters to politicians.

There are several famous faces among its aulmni, including celebrities from the worlds of TV, film and music.

They include two legends of rock, a pop star responsible for one of the UK’s biggest ever hits, a Hollywood star who has appeared in a hit Marvel show, an acclaimed journalist whose biggest scoop was made into a film, and one of Yorkshire’s best-loved radio presenters.

Below are 14 of the biggest celebrities who attended King Edward VII School in Sheffield.

Bruce Dickinson Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson was born in Worksop but moved to Sheffield as a boy and attended King Edward VII School. It was there he joined his first band, originally called Paradox, though it was short-lived. He studied English, history and economics for A-level.

Philip Oakey The Human League's Philip Oakey was born in Leicestershire but his family settled in Sheffield when he was a teenager, and he went to King Edward VII School. The Human League are due to play at the 2024 Tramlines Festival in his home city this summer.

Paul Heaton The Beautiful South and Housemartins singer lived in Sheffield for a while during his childhood and went to King Edward VII school before moving to Surrey with his family as a teenager.

Emily Maitlis Journalist, filmmaker and newsreader Emily Maitlis attended King Edward VII school in Sheffield before going on to study English at Queens' College in Cambridge. She is best known for her time hosting Newsnight and for that interview with Prince Andrew, which was turned into the Netflix show Scoop, in which she was played by Gillian Anderson.