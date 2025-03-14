Stephen Graham in the acclaimed new Netflix drama Adolescence, made by Sheffield's Warp Films. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

A hit new Netflix drama has become the latest success story for an award-winning Sheffield film company.

Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, began streaming on Thursday, March 13 and has been critically acclaimed.

The four-part drama, each episode of which is filmed in one continuous shot, has also won glowing reviews from viewers.

It’s the latest project from Warp Films, based at Park Hill in Sheffield, whose other TV shows and movies include This is England, Four Lions, Submarine, and the upcoming BBC drama Reunion, which was filmed at locations around Sheffield.

The Guardian gave Adolescence five stars, calling it the ‘closest thing to TV perfection in decades’, and it has earned a host of other four and five-star reviews.

Where in Yorkshire was Adolescence filmed?

Adolescence was filmed at Production Park studios in Wakefield and some of the external shots, including those set at the fictional Bruntwood Academy, were filmed at Minsthorpe Community College, in the West Yorkshire town of South Elmsall, and in the car park of the nearby Minsthorpe Leisure Centre.

Adolescence shows how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.

It was written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, and is directed by Philip Barantini, the man behind the hit drama Boiling Point.

Stephen Graham told Netflix: “We could have made a drama about gangs and knife crime, or about a kid whose mother is an alcoholic or whose father is a violent abuser.

“Instead, we wanted you to look at this family and think, ‘My God. This could be happening to us!’ And what’s happening here is an ordinary family’s worst nightmare.”

Adolescence is streaming now on Netflix.