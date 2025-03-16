A Sheffield man is preparing to run seven marathons in seven days.

Bradley Thompson, aged 24, will run a marathon every day for a week in support of mental health charity Mind .

Bradley, from Greenhill, Sheffield, wants to encourage men to speak out about their mental health, after his own struggles were exacerbated by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He said: “Mental health is something everyone relates to in some way, whether it's themselves or family or friends.

“I struggled a lot, actually, especially from Covid onwards. But it’s also when I got really into running.”

He added: “The fundraiser isn’t just about the money, but about getting the word out, challenging yourself and to get people speaking to one another.”

NHS figures show that 3,790,826 people were in contact with NHS mental health, learning disability and autism services between 2023-2024 - up from 2,726,721 in 2018/19.

The figure includes more than one million children, with 16-year-olds most likely to be seeking NHS support, it is claimed.

Data published by Sheffield Health and Social Care shares that, while only 33 per cent of referrals to their talking therapies are men, research shows 40 per cent of men reported feeling low or worried in 2024.

Bradley said it’s important for him, as a man, to publicly talk about his mental health to help break the stigma.

He said: “It’s a massive issue for men. We’re stereotyped as the strong one with no emotions, but it shouldn’t be the case. If you want to cry, cry.

“Lots of male friends and people from school have said they wouldn’t dream of speaking out, and it’s a brave thing to do.”

He continued: “I feel like if more was in the news, and spoken about in schools, there would be a better understanding, so children could manage their mental health better as grown ups.”

Bradley will be running the marathons between April 29 - May 5, 2025.

To donate, visit Bradley’s online fundraising page here.