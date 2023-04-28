A Sheffield school that parents say is being “forced” to become an academy will not learn who is taking over until the local elections finish.

King Edward VII School (KES), which has sites in Broomhill and Crosspool, was stripped of its ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted in an inspection report published in January. The only aspect of the school deemed ‘inadequate’ was its leadership – but this was enough to drop it into the lowest rating available and prompt an ‘compulsory academisation order’ from the Department for Education.

Now, parents and the school’s leaders have been told they must wait at least another week to learn which multi-academic trust will take control because of the local elections.

It means even the school’s headteacher, Linda Gooden, cannot say and possibly does not know who is poised to sponsor KES.

Ms Gooden was told in a meeting with regional director Alison Wilson on Thursday (April 27) how the DfE has restricted the matter because it is a local political issue.

In the UK, local authorities and the Government often have a period of several weeks before local elections where announcements and decisions are not made public if it might influence voters.

It comes after hundreds of parents and supporters protested outside City Hall on April 22 over the “forced” academisation, while staff have published an open letter decrying the move. Parents have also expressed their concerns about the track record, capacity and lack of experience of the Brigantia Trust, who many believe are set to take over.

Toby Mallinson, NEU Sheffield Joint Branch Secretary, said: “This situation highlights the chaos that defines our current education system, whether it is an out of control inspectorate that does more harm than good, or a system of school governance that destroys the ability for Sheffield schools to be managed and brought together to improve educational outcomes across the city.

Protesters at a rally outside Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy