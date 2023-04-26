Teachers at Sheffield’s last local authority run secondary school have slated controversial plans to force it into an academy trust.

King Edward VII School (KES), which has sites in Broomhill and Crosspool, was stripped them of its ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted, even though the only aspect found ‘Inadequate’ in the report was the school’s leadership – but this was enough to drop the school down to the lowest grading available. It was then ordered by the Department for Education to join a multi-academy trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now staff have spoken out over the move, in an open letter released through the teaching unions, signed by 92 members – 78 per cent of the membership – of the NEU and NASUWT trade unions at the school, condemning the plans.

Teachers at Sheffield’s last local authority run secondary school have slated controverial plans to force it into an academy trust. PIcture shows protesters against the plans at Sheffield City Hall rally on Saturday

The letter is addressed to the chairs of the Sheffield Council’s Education, Children and Families Policy Committee, Councillor Dawn Dale and Councillor Mick Rooney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter was written before the recent developments concerning Brigantia Academy Trust being suggested as the proposed academy trust for the school to join.

But at a recent joint union meeting, members expressed anger at the ‘opaque’ manner in which the transfer was being handled without any consultation with parents or teachers, or even any apparent knowledge of the school itself. Concerns were raised about the track record, capacity and lack of experience of the Brigantia Trust. Discussions are ongoing about further collective action.

Toby Mallinson, NEU Sheffield Joint Branch Secretary, said: “This situation highlights the chaos that defines our current education system, whether it is an out of control inspectorate that does more harm than good, or a system of school governance that destroys the ability for Sheffield schools to be managed and brought together to improve educational outcomes across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers at Sheffield’s last local authority run secondary school have slated controverial plans to force it into an academy trust. PIcture shows protesters against the plans at Sheffield City Hall rally on Saturday

“In the case of King Edwards, we have a group of unelected academy leaders in a distant office deciding the fate of the most iconic school in Sheffield without even visiting it, and without any consultation or understanding of its context. No wonder parents and staff are so angry.”

Fiona Hawksley, NASUWT Sheffield Negotiating Secretary and National Executive Member said: “Academisation of this iconic school appears to be a complete over-reaction. The lack of transparency in the process, and lack of consultation with stakeholders demonstrates little consideration of the impact, such a decision has on those who know, love and understand the school best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter from teachers states: “The Ofsted judgement and move to academisation are a cause of great concern amongst staff, as well as parents, who feel a stable and effective school is being unfairly undermined.

“We have strong reason to believe that the ‘inadequate’ judgement of King Edward VII School is not shared by the majority of the student and parent community. They clearly recognise that this is a good and safe school, well served by its committed, expert, responsive and trusted staffing body. We are also strongly aware of the national discussion taking place over the role of Ofsted in its current form, particularly in the light of the tragic death of Reading headteacher, Ruth Perry.

“During this uncertain and destabilising process, we urge any discussion about the future of King Edward VII school to recognise the importance of the voice of the staffing body, both teaching and non-teaching.”

The DfE has said there was “no requirement” for the governing body, the chain or regional director to carry out a consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department also claimed Brigantia was in “the process of driving up standards” at its two less-than-good schools and had “already made improvements”.