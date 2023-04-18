The trust which could take over one of Sheffield’s most historic schools following its ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report has been revealed.

The draft agenda for the next meeting of the DfE’s Yorkshire and the Humber advisory board on Tuesday, April 25, shows that King Edward VII School could become part of Brigantia Learning Trust, which already runs Longley Park Sixth Form, Hinde House 2-16 Academy, Yewlands Academy, Concord Junior School and Wincobank Nursery & Infant School.

One item on the agenda, under the heading ‘sponsored route’, states: “To consider King Edward VII school, Sheffield, joining Brigantia Learning Trust.” No further information about the potential move is given in the document and there does not appear to have been any announcement made by either King Edward VII School or Brigantia about the possibility.

Two of Brigantia Learning Trust's five Sheffield schools are unfortunately rated as Requires Improvement. Results are: Hinde House 2-16 Academy - Good; Concord Junior Academy - Requires Improvement; Longley Park Sixth Form Academy - Good; Wincobank Nursery and Infant Academy - Good; Yewlands Academy - Requires Improvement.

The Star last month reported how parents at the school had been polled about which trust they would most like to join, with Minerva Learning Trust, whose secondary schools include Ecclesfield, Handsworth Grange, High Storrs, and Stocksbridge, being their preferred option. Chorus Trust and Tapton School Academy Trust were the next most popular choices, though the majority of those responding to the survey said they wanted the conversion to an academy to be delayed, with a petition opposing the change having more than 1,300 signatures.

The survey, which had some 400 responses, also showed that should King Edward be converted to an academy the majority of parents responding wanted the no school uniform policy to remain in place, with ‘experienced and knowledgeable staff’ and a ‘wide curriculum’ among the other most important criteria.

Of the secondary schools which Brigantia manages, Longley Park and Hinde House are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, but Yewlands, which was last inspected in 2022, is rated ‘requires improvement’.

Brigantia’s website describes how its vision is to ensure pupils get a ‘broad and rounded education’ and create an ‘individual academy identity’ which is ‘each closely aligned to the community it serves’.

King Edward’s famous alumni include former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, The Human League’s Phil Oakey, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson and TV presenter Julia Bradbury.

The Star has contacted both King Edward VII School and Brigantia Learning Trust.

