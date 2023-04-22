King Edward VII School protest: Picture gallery shows familes at Sheffield City Hall protest
Hundreds of families packed Barkers Pool as parents and children protested over plans for their Sheffield school.
The rally on the steps of City Hall saw speakers address fellow parents, angry over plans to take King Edward VII School out of the control of Sheffield Council, and to put it into the Brigantia Learning Trust.
The Star was there to cover the rally – and here we share a gallery of the pictures we took of the crowds and the individuals who attended the protest, many carrying banners and placards to show their feelings on the plans.
