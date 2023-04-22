News you can trust since 1887
King Edward VII School protest: Picture gallery shows familes at Sheffield City Hall protest

Hundreds of families packed Barkers Pool as parents and children protested over plans for their Sheffield school.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 18:55 BST

The rally on the steps of City Hall saw speakers address fellow parents, angry over plans to take King Edward VII School out of the control of Sheffield Council, and to put it into the Brigantia Learning Trust.

The Star was there to cover the rally – and here we share a gallery of the pictures we took of the crowds and the individuals who attended the protest, many carrying banners and placards to show their feelings on the plans.

Take a look through our gallery, below.

Our picture gallery shows families and crowds who took part in a protest against the conversion of King Edwards VII School, which has sites in Crosspool and Broomhall, into an academy

1. Kings Edward VII protest at City Hall

Our picture gallery shows families and crowds who took part in a protest against the conversion of King Edwards VII School, which has sites in Crosspool and Broomhall, into an academy

Protesters at the rally outside Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy

2. Crowd

Protesters at the rally outside Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy

Protesters at the rally outside Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy

3. City Hall

Protesters at the rally outside Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy

Protesters at the rally outside Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy

4. Placards

Protesters at the rally outside Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy

