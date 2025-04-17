Holt House Infants: Anger at closure of Sheffield school at start of new term
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Youngsters were set to return to lessons at Holt House School, on Bannerdale Road, near Millhouses, Sheffield, on Monday after their two week half term holidays.
But parents expecting to take their children to the school for lessons were turned away because work on the driveway, shared with Rushy Meadows School at Bannerdale Road, had not been completed.
Rushy Meadows pupils were not returning to lessons on the same days.
Parents who arived at the school site found barriers in place and no access.
Dad Duncan Strafford, who has a child at the school, was unhappy that it meant he had to unexpectedly miss two days of work because the school was unable to open. He said he did not blame the school for the situation.
But he said he was angry that this had happened after parents had recently received letters telling them they should not take their pupils out of school during term time because of the effect missing school time had on their education.
He said he was ‘incandescent’ about it being closed.
He said: “There are parents who have fines for taking children out of school, 24 hours before the end of term to get cheaper flights.
“We got letters about missing school, before the end of last term, and now the school is not open in time for the start of term.
“Our children’s education is a service that we pay for, and we have not been getting it.”
The councillor in charge of schools on Sheffield Council expressed he regret at the situation.
Councillor Dawn Dale, chairman of the council’s education, children and families committee at Sheffield Council, said: “We regret that Holt House School was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a delay in the arrival and installation of a piece of pipework for the drainage system.
“We have worked as quickly as possible to complete the necessary work and have provided regular updates to Holt House School who have been informing parents about the issue. We are very pleased to say that the school is now open again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.