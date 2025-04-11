Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exploring how rising costs impact British holidaymakers and the national living wage's effect on cost of living.

In the Shots! TV exclusive series The Verdict, our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about the news making the headlines this week. In this episode, we hear your thoughts on recent news of an increase in the national living wage, and whether summer holiday prices are affordable. You can watch The Verdict: Summer Holiday Prices to hear more from the Great British public.

It’s reported that 3.5 million low-paid workers are set to see their wages rise from 1st April. This comes as chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed back in her autumn budget that she’ll be increasing the national living wage. We asked the public if the increase in the national living wage is enough to meet the cost of living.

One man in Liverpool said: “That’s great news there, because I work a zero hour contract myself, so mine’s obviously going up by about five quid now, so I’m made up like.”

A woman in Leeds said: “I think it’s a great idea to increase the national living wage. I think it’s hard enough for people to live as it is.”

There’s been a new trend in British travellers starting to opt for off season holidays to get better deals. Kirker Travel, a tour operator, reported that bookings for key destinations between January and March were up 30-40%. We asked the UK public if they’re being priced out of their summer holiday.

A man in the North East said: “I’ve got a grand to spend on a holiday, and you just can’t really get much for a grand nowadays. I would have thought that a grand would be a lot more. You’d think it would get you more value for money.”

A lady in Birmingham said: “Especially for those who’ve got children and can only go on school holidays. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Watch The Verdict: Summer Holiday Prices to hear more public opinions from across the country.