Sheffield retro: 18 pictures to take you back to school days in 2005 including prom dresses and stretch limo

By Jane Salt
Published 13th Apr 2025, 10:53 BST
A search of our archives brings you these photos of school days across the region 20 years ago

Our Retro gallery includes a mock election at Handsworth Grange, a helicopter ride at Tapton, a super slimmer at City School, young designers and artists and much more. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Candidates ready for the mock election at Abbeydale Grange School, left to right: Tahmid Chaudhury, Matthew Collinson, Mariam Griffiths, Chris Hanlon, Sin Hang Tsang, and in front is Daniel Hill representing the Monster Raving Loony party, April 29, 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal

Pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, where pupils and staff were holding a crazy shirt day to raise funds for the Tsunami appeal. Seen with unwanted presents that were also being sold on the day are assistant head Ray Everitt with pupils Abid Ranzam, Anisa Haroon, Daniela Reyes, Chris Cobb, Robert Tidswell, Jill Bailey and Tutsi Nabuzoka, January 13, 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell

Pictured at the Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Green Lane, Dronfield, where head teacher Chris Burke arrived in a stretched limo to mark his last day as head. He is retiring after 22 years service, July 22, 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell

Pupils from Ridgeway Primary School who have made scarecrows for their village in bloom competition. They are, left to right, Holly Rhodes, Beth Rhodes, Sarah Barker, Charlotte Dawson, Toby Leverett, Hope Leverett and Josh Dawson, July 8, 2005 Photo: Andrew Partridge

