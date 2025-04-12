Hillsborough Park crazy golf and cafe: When new Sheffield facility is expected to open and the expected price
And bosses at the new development at the Penistone Road end of Hillsborough Park have updated The Star on when residents may finally get to try out the new leisure facilities - and crucially, how much they may cost to use.
Work at the site, on what was previously the park’s multi-use games area, is transforming it into a new activity hub and community café, brought forward by Courtside, the social enterprise behind Premier Tennis which manages several tennis courts in the city.
The plans include crazy golf, community café with indoor and outdoor seating, a fully resurfaced games area with LED lighting and line markings for 5-aside football and four games of basketball.
There will also be a netball area.
The cafe will have an activity space which is expected to run activities such as dance classes or children’s soft play, although the programme is yet to be finalised.
Courtside managing director Jeff Hunter told The Star that they had originally hoped to have the Hillsborough Park facilities up and running in May - but that was not now going to be the case.
However, he now says that the site should be up and running by the start of the school summer holidays, with the exact date still to be confirmed.
Asked what the charges were likely to be, he said they were looking to charge less than £5 per person to use the new, Sheffield landmark themed crazy golf.
But he added the final figure would have to be approved by Sheffield Council before it is set in stone. Tennis and padel prices will be per court.
He said: “The principal is that we are bringing people together with free and affordable facilities. We want to get people active.”
“The multi use games area is free, and the table tennis will be free. The wi-fi, the toilets and water will also be free, but there will be charges for the padel and tennis courts.
“But we are a community interest company, and any profits will be invested in the facilities.”
He added: “It has taken time to get there, but we hope this will be an exciting new facility for families in the city”
