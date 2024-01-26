Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield nursery where every day children get "exciting opportunities" to learn has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted for the first time.

After more than 30 years at its home in Woodseats Methodist Church Hall, Holmhirst Pre-School has been recognised as one of the best daycares in the Steel City.

Holmhirst Pre-School, in Holmhirst Road, Sheffield, has been rated 'Outstanding' for the first time ever in a glowing report. Photo by Dean Atkins.

In a glowing new report by the education watchdog published this week (January 22), inspectors praised staff for creating a "safe and caring learning environment" where little ones "are extremely happy".

Pre-school manager Wendy Hocking said: "We're simply buzzing. We're all delighted at this Outstanding grade - it's a reflection of the hard work of the staff and management.

"We're very proud of what we've achieved. It all comes down to sheer hard work and dedication to the children."

The new report is Holmhirst's first in nearly six years but inspectors couldn't help but heap compliments on the team and children's behaviour, before grading the nursery 'Outstanding' in all areas.

Holmhirst Pre-School, based out of Woodseats Methodist Church Hall, in Holmhirst Road, Sheffield. Photo by Dean Atkins.

The report reads: "Children arrive excitedly and practitioners get to know them very well. Practitioners provide lots of opportunities where children spend time with them expressing their feelings. Children are extremely happy and content and increasingly show high levels of confidence in social situations.

"Children's behaviour is exemplary... Staff create an organised and interesting environment. All children remain focused on exciting activities and show deep concentration.

"The provider is passionate about providing high-quality care and education."

Ms Hocking says the staff are planning to "celebrate in style" as a team before holding a party for children to enjoy as well.

She said: "Our sole focus is to nurture their learning and development and give them positive experiences.

"Watching our children develop and blossom is a privilege and very fulfilling.

"We've shared the news with our parents and we've had lots of congratulations. They are very pleased.

"We will be celebrating in style with everybody who has achieved this excellent grade.

