After a year of lockdowns and disruption during the pandemic, parents across the city are hoping for a smoother year with more time spent in school – although both teachers and parents alike have done an incredible job of home-schooling over the last year.

There are a number of performance indicators to help monitor schools’ progress and give parents an indication of what they can expect from child’s school.

This is the Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Sheffield, as stated on the official Government website.

One of the biggest indicators is the school’s Ofsted rating.

Ofsted inspects every service ‘providing education and skills for learners of all ages’ and rate them as either ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’.

The schools are rated on a number of factors including the opportunity for child development and the quality of education provided.

Ofsted inspectors visit schools for two days and observe children in the classroom, as well as looking at other, more ‘behind-the-scenes’ operations, like the budget, before publishing their report.

If a school receives a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ rating, inspectors usually do not need to return for the next four years.

Those which receive a rating of ‘requires improvement’ usually receive another visit within 30 months, while schools judged 'inadequate' are monitored closely for several months, with a full inspection usually taking place again within 30 months.

Here is the Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Sheffield – and you can read the full report on the Government website here.

Please note that some schools do not have a current Ofsted rating displayed on the Government website and so are not included.

It is also worth noting that inspections were put on hold during the pandemic, so some inspections which were due over the last two years may not have been completed – but these are due to start up again fully in November.

Becton School

Address: Sevenairs Road, Beighton, Sheffield S20 1NZ

Rating: Outstanding

Date of last inspection: December 4, 2018

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College

Address: Handsworth Grange Road, Sheffield S13 9HJ

Rating: Outstanding

Date of last inspection: October 18, 2017

King Ecgbert School

Address: Totley Brook Road, Dore, Sheffield S17 3QU

Rating: Outstanding

Date of last inspection: May 22, 2013

Notre Dame High School

Address: Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3BT

Rating: Outstanding

Date of last inspection: September 18, 2008

Seven Hills School

Address: Granville Road, Sheffield S2 2RJ

Rating: Outstanding

Date of last inspection: January 25, 2017

Silverdale School

Address: Bents Crescent, Sheffield S11 9QH

Rating: Outstanding

Date of last inspection: October 16, 2014

Tapton School

Address: 78 Darwin Lane, Sheffield S10 5RG

Rating: Outstanding

Date of last inspection: December 6, 2012

Bents Green School

Address: Ringinglow Road, Sheffield S11 7TB

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: September 25, 2018

Firth Park Academy

Address: Fircroft Avenue, Sheffield S5 0SD

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: February 6, 2019

All Saints’ Catholic High School

Address: Granville Road, Sheffield S2 2RJ

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: April 24, 2018

Forge Valley School

Address: Wood Lane, Sheffield S6 5HG

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: May 1, 2019

High Storrs School

Address: High Storrs Road, Sheffield, S11 7LH

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: November 8, 2013

Hinde House 2-16 School

Address: Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield S5 6AG

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: June 22, 2016

Holgate Meadows School

Address: Lindsay Road, Sheffield S5 7WE

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: November 2, 2016

King Edward VII School

Address: Glossop Road, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2PW

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: April 24, 2018

Newfield Secondary School

Address: Lees Hall Road, Norton Lees, Sheffield S8 9JP

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: March 15, 2017

Oasis Academy Don Valley

Address: Leeds Road, Sheffield S9 3TY

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: June 13, 2018

Outwood Academy City

Address: Stradbroke Road, Sheffield S13 8SS

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: February 7, 2019

Paces High Green School

Address: The Paces Centre, Sheffield S35 3HY

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: February 13, 2019

Parkwood E-ACT Academy

Address: Longley Avenue West, Sheffield S5 8UL

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: February 6, 2018

Sheffield Park Academy

Address: Beaumont Road North, Sheffield S2 1SN

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: October 17, 2017

Sheffield Springs Academy

Address: Hurlfield Road, Sheffield S12 2SF

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: May 15, 2019

Talbot Specialist School

Address: Lees Hall Road, Norton Lees, Sheffield S8 9JP

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: March 29, 2017

UTC Sheffield City Centre

Address: 111 Matilda Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4QF

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: February 13, 2020

UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park

Address: 2 Old Hall Road, Sheffield S9 3TU

Rating: Good

Date of last inspection: January 31, 2019

The Birley Academy

Addres: Birley Lane, Sheffield S12 3BP

Rating: Requires improvement

Date of last inspection: January 15, 2020

Bradfield School

Address: Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, Sheffield S35 0AE

Rating: Requires improvement

Date of last inspection: September 28, 2017

Chaucer School

Address: Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield S5 8NH

Rating: Requires improvement

Date of last inspection: November 21, 2018

Fir Vale School

Address: Owler Lane, Sheffield S4 8GB

Rating: Requires improvement

Date of last inspection: March 7, 2019

Heritage Park School

Address: Norfolk Park Road, Sheffield S2 2RU

Rating: Requires improvement

Date of last inspection: January 25, 2019

Meadowhead School Academy Trust

Address: 2 Dyche Lane, Batemoor, Sheffield S8 8BR

Rating: Requires improvement

Date of last inspection: November 8, 2018

Stocksbridge High School

Address: Shay House Lane, Stocksbridge, Sheffield S36 1FD

Rating: Requires improvement

Date of last inspection: July 7, 2016

Westfield School

Address: Eckington Road, Beighton, Sheffield S20 1HQ

Rating: Inadequate