Here are the Ofsted ratings for every secondary school in Sheffield
Schools across Sheffield have opened their doors once again as pupils return for the autumn term after the summer holidays.
After a year of lockdowns and disruption during the pandemic, parents across the city are hoping for a smoother year with more time spent in school – although both teachers and parents alike have done an incredible job of home-schooling over the last year.
There are a number of performance indicators to help monitor schools’ progress and give parents an indication of what they can expect from child’s school.
One of the biggest indicators is the school’s Ofsted rating.
Ofsted inspects every service ‘providing education and skills for learners of all ages’ and rate them as either ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’.
The schools are rated on a number of factors including the opportunity for child development and the quality of education provided.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools for two days and observe children in the classroom, as well as looking at other, more ‘behind-the-scenes’ operations, like the budget, before publishing their report.
If a school receives a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ rating, inspectors usually do not need to return for the next four years.
Those which receive a rating of ‘requires improvement’ usually receive another visit within 30 months, while schools judged 'inadequate' are monitored closely for several months, with a full inspection usually taking place again within 30 months.
Here is the Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Sheffield – and you can read the full report on the Government website here.
Please note that some schools do not have a current Ofsted rating displayed on the Government website and so are not included.
It is also worth noting that inspections were put on hold during the pandemic, so some inspections which were due over the last two years may not have been completed – but these are due to start up again fully in November.
Becton School
Address: Sevenairs Road, Beighton, Sheffield S20 1NZ
Rating: Outstanding
Date of last inspection: December 4, 2018
Handsworth Grange Community Sports College
Address: Handsworth Grange Road, Sheffield S13 9HJ
Rating: Outstanding
Date of last inspection: October 18, 2017
King Ecgbert School
Address: Totley Brook Road, Dore, Sheffield S17 3QU
Rating: Outstanding
Date of last inspection: May 22, 2013
Notre Dame High School
Address: Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3BT
Rating: Outstanding
Date of last inspection: September 18, 2008
Seven Hills School
Address: Granville Road, Sheffield S2 2RJ
Rating: Outstanding
Date of last inspection: January 25, 2017
Silverdale School
Address: Bents Crescent, Sheffield S11 9QH
Rating: Outstanding
Date of last inspection: October 16, 2014
Tapton School
Address: 78 Darwin Lane, Sheffield S10 5RG
Rating: Outstanding
Date of last inspection: December 6, 2012
Bents Green School
Address: Ringinglow Road, Sheffield S11 7TB
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: September 25, 2018
Firth Park Academy
Address: Fircroft Avenue, Sheffield S5 0SD
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: February 6, 2019
All Saints’ Catholic High School
Address: Granville Road, Sheffield S2 2RJ
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: April 24, 2018
Forge Valley School
Address: Wood Lane, Sheffield S6 5HG
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: May 1, 2019
High Storrs School
Address: High Storrs Road, Sheffield, S11 7LH
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: November 8, 2013
Hinde House 2-16 School
Address: Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield S5 6AG
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: June 22, 2016
Holgate Meadows School
Address: Lindsay Road, Sheffield S5 7WE
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: November 2, 2016
King Edward VII School
Address: Glossop Road, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2PW
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: April 24, 2018
Newfield Secondary School
Address: Lees Hall Road, Norton Lees, Sheffield S8 9JP
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: March 15, 2017
Oasis Academy Don Valley
Address: Leeds Road, Sheffield S9 3TY
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: June 13, 2018
Outwood Academy City
Address: Stradbroke Road, Sheffield S13 8SS
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: February 7, 2019
Paces High Green School
Address: The Paces Centre, Sheffield S35 3HY
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: February 13, 2019
Parkwood E-ACT Academy
Address: Longley Avenue West, Sheffield S5 8UL
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: February 6, 2018
Sheffield Park Academy
Address: Beaumont Road North, Sheffield S2 1SN
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: October 17, 2017
Sheffield Springs Academy
Address: Hurlfield Road, Sheffield S12 2SF
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: May 15, 2019
Talbot Specialist School
Address: Lees Hall Road, Norton Lees, Sheffield S8 9JP
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: March 29, 2017
UTC Sheffield City Centre
Address: 111 Matilda Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4QF
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: February 13, 2020
UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park
Address: 2 Old Hall Road, Sheffield S9 3TU
Rating: Good
Date of last inspection: January 31, 2019
The Birley Academy
Addres: Birley Lane, Sheffield S12 3BP
Rating: Requires improvement
Date of last inspection: January 15, 2020
Bradfield School
Address: Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, Sheffield S35 0AE
Rating: Requires improvement
Date of last inspection: September 28, 2017
Chaucer School
Address: Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield S5 8NH
Rating: Requires improvement
Date of last inspection: November 21, 2018
Fir Vale School
Address: Owler Lane, Sheffield S4 8GB
Rating: Requires improvement
Date of last inspection: March 7, 2019
Heritage Park School
Address: Norfolk Park Road, Sheffield S2 2RU
Rating: Requires improvement
Date of last inspection: January 25, 2019
Meadowhead School Academy Trust
Address: 2 Dyche Lane, Batemoor, Sheffield S8 8BR
Rating: Requires improvement
Date of last inspection: November 8, 2018
Stocksbridge High School
Address: Shay House Lane, Stocksbridge, Sheffield S36 1FD
Rating: Requires improvement
Date of last inspection: July 7, 2016
Westfield School
Address: Eckington Road, Beighton, Sheffield S20 1HQ
Rating: Inadequate
Date of last inspection: February 15, 2017